Compass Video Studio is the latest marketing tool for agents of the tech-forward brokerage to leverage for new business and branding.

As an extension of its marketing offerings to offices and agents around the country, tech-forward real estate brokerage Compass has launched Video Studio, a compendium of tools that creates animated, graphical slideshows to help market listings and enrich advertising campaigns. The new capabilities are accessed in the Compass agents’ marketing suite dashboard.

The software provides templates for each presentation, and uses available visual and written assets from agents’ MLS listings and website property descriptions to populate the presentations.

An algorithm backing the software automatically chooses the highest quality images and narrative for the user, speeding production, reducing the need to edit and ensuring each property is ideally showcased.

While Video Studio as of now doesn’t use actual “live-action” videos, representatives of Compass did say that the integration of custom recordings is on the tool’s roadmap.

Video Studio content can be shared easily to multiple social media feeds and become part of an advertising campaign.

Each presentation can be emailed in a single click for sharing with sellers or team colleagues, in case approval is needed before publication.

Custom videos can be assembled using the library of listing images and the input of custom captions. Points of interest are displayed in bold, modern fonts while a number of musical themes can be used to back the presentation’s visuals.

Compass will continue to add more templates and features to its video suite, including the integration of panning room shots captured from 3D tour files. There are also plans to offer market report videos, lifestyle themes and general branding concepts.

Compass became a public company earlier this year after years of pushing a technology-first message to attract teams and agents.

It has acquired a number of companies since its inception as well as developed a number of its own marketing and business management tools.

