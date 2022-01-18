The Bogard and The Palanca New York Teams, previously of Compass, have made the switch to Serhant. The addition of the new teams brings a total of 30 agents to Serhant., representing a 35 percent growth of the company.

The addition of the new teams brings a total of 30 agents to Serhant., representing a 35 percent growth of the company, a press release stated.

Brooklyn native and 10-year industry veteran Abigail Palanca founded The Palanca Team five years ago, and since then, has closed over $245 million in total sales volume. The team netted $110 million in sales just over the course of 2021. Other members of the team include Courtney Smelter, Nicole Bilu and Malika Rose, all of whom have varied experience both inside and outside of the industry. (Rose is a former professional tennis player, for instance).

Palanca said that Serhant.’s ability to support real estate businesses by keeping up with current trends and a shifting market was a draw for the team.

“The pandemic has shifted the way we do business and we are seeing an uptick in sight-unseen sales,” Palanca said in a statement. “Residential real estate transactions are trending more and more towards video marketing and social media marketing — Serhant. was built to support business in that way. In thinking about the best way to serve clients now and moving forward, Serhant. was the only brokerage with something different to offer.”

The Bogard New York Team was founded two years ago by husband and wife Brandon and Mallory Bogard, luxury specialists in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Since its inception, the team has netted $200 million in sales.

Likewise, the six-person team is one compiled of individuals with many backgrounds — Lucia Cousins is a former production director for Vanity Fair Italia, Katie Hertsch is a former professional women’s lacrosse player, Zachery Brink is a new agent who “completed a record-breaking deal on his second day,” and Caitelin McCoy is a former executive assistant for a global casting company.

The Bogards said Serhant.’s goals and business strategies were best aligned with their own.

“When we looked at our five year plan, we realized our business goals were best aligned with those of Serhant.,” the husband and wife said in a statement. “Serhant. is in line with where the market is going and have built a brokerage that was designed to support branding and media strategy in today’s new age. Serhant. isn’t copying any existing business models, it is the future of real estate and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

The news follows another high-profile team departing Compass — The Khrista Jarvis Team, which announced last week that it would be joining Coldwell Banker.

On top of The Palanca Team and The Bogard New York Team, Serhant. will have added 20 more agents to its ranks by the end of January, the brokerage said, including The Michael Sadis Team and The Rachel King Team, which will help grow its Long Island presence. The company also plans to open in new U.S. markets later this year.

Serhant. was founded by Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant in September 2020. The brokerage completed nearly $2 billion in total sales volume in 2021.

