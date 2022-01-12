The Khrista Jarvis Team — No. 1 medium-sized team in Northern California and No. 1 all-women real estate team — has left Compass to join Coldwell Banker. The five-person team nearly doubled its business in 2021, netting $600 million in sales volume.

The Khrista Jarvis Team, one of the top real estate teams in Northern California, has moved to Coldwell Banker from Compass, the company announced on Tuesday.

The team is the No. 1 medium-sized team in Northern California, according to Northern California MLS records, and it was ranked the No. 1 all-women real estate team in the country by RealTrends The Thousand. Jarvis and her business partner, Nicole Jung, lead the team of five, which have a collective of more than 40 years’ experience in the industry.

In 2021, the team nearly doubled its business, netting $600 million in sales volume, closing about 300 transactions and earning more than $38 million in over asking price for their seller clients.

“The Khrista Jarvis Team is comprised of very impressive real estate professionals, not just in Northern California, but in the entire country,” Jennifer Lind, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California, said in a statement.

“As we leverage our leadership in Northern California, we are pleased to align our brand with exceptional agents and teams doing business at the highest level. The Khrista Jarvis Team adds significant star power and industry prowess to the global brand, as well as a strong influence of evolving leadership that will be felt across the industry.”

At Coldwell Banker, the team will represent the franchise’s Global Luxury program, becoming part of its network of roughly 2,900 offices across 40 countries and territories. Meanwhile, Jarvis will step into the role of founding member of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Lifestyle Ambassador program, a program “designed to capitalize on the rejuvenated interest of luxury opportunities in the United States and around the globe.” As the brand’s first Lifestyle Ambassador, Jarvis will help shape and launch the program.

“Having exclusive access to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury network has never been more important than it is now and is paramount to the success of our clients,” Jarvis said in a statement. “We are proud to help lead in this arena and will continue to provide the exemplary service our clients deserve and have come to expect from us.”

Jarvis was born and raised in the San Ramon Valley and has consistently been one of the area’s top producing agents. Jung, meanwhile, was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, has a background in real estate law and has resided in the San Ramon Valley for 13 years.

