Virginia-based Coldwell Banker Premier and Delaware-based Coldwell Banker Resort Realty have merged to create one of the largest franchises in the brokerage’s 115-year history. The deal expands Coldwell Banker Premier’s footprint to 12 offices across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and Delaware, where Coldwell Banker Resort Realty has four locations.

“Our two companies have decades-long legacies of success and dominance within the iconic Coldwell Banker brand. When we first began talking with Kathy and Bruce, it was apparent that our culture of caring for our agents was so similar,” Coldwell Banker Premier founder and CEO Steve DeBrueler said in a written statement on Thursday.

“This move allows our clients along the I-81 corridor the opportunity to easily explore second-homeownership along the coast.”

Former Coldwell Banker Resort Realty President and owner Kathy Newcomb and managing broker Bruce Plummer will maintain their leadership roles as Coldwell Banker Premier Chief Operating Officer Stephen Meadows leads the integration process. “Joining forces will also allow both groups to be stronger, more agile and better equipped to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the real estate industry,” DeBrueler said. “Our leadership teams will work hand-in-hand to deliver world-class tools, service, and support to all of our agents.”

Collectively, Coldwell Banker Premier and Coldwell Banker Resort Realty have nearly 70 years of experience serving buyers and sellers along the East Coast. In 2021, Coldwell Banker Premier’s 150 agents completed 1,700 transactions representing almost $500 million in sales volume. As a result, the franchise has earned a spot on the 2022 Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle list as one of the world’s top Coldwell Banker Banker affiliates.

Meanwhile, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty has been one of the go-to brokerages in Delaware for homebuyers looking to purchase second homes and vacation homes since 1979. The family-owned and operated business has grown exponentially since joining Coldwell Banker in 1983.

From 1987 to 2013, the company acquired five local brokerages under the leadership of founder Jim Kiernan, who passed in 2018. The team now includes 60 agents across four Rehoboth and Sussex county offices.

“As a family-owned and led the business for more than 40 years, we have a powerful legacy in our community that we believe will be honored and amplified as part of Coldwell Banker Premier,” Newcomb said of her team’s future. “My father’s focus on continuous growth will be in good hands as will our agents, who will benefit from Steve’s commitment to professional development and success for agents.”

