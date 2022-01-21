The modern home, which looks like it could easily fit into the setting of a sci-fi film, was originally listed for $49.5 million in November and was built in 2007 by the late Duane Hagadone, a publishing and hospitality executive.

A sweeping 32,000-square-foot property located in the Coachella Valley outside Palm Springs, California, has sold for $42 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The modern home, which looks like it could easily fit into the setting of a sci-fi film, was originally listed for $49.5 million in November and was built in 2007 by the late Duane Hagadone, a publishing and hospitality executive who hailed from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

At this time, the buyer has not been identified. Jade Mills and Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker co-represented the listing along with Bighorn Properties, the management firm of Bighorn Golf Club, where the property is located.

The enormous estate includes seven bedrooms across the main residence and guest pavilion, 11.5 bathrooms, six kitchens, 21 fire features (including titanium fireplaces), an aquarium and separate shark tank, and three interlocking outdoor swimming pools.

The home was designed by Guy Dreier, an architect known for his sculptural designs, and sits on nearly eight acres of land overlooking Big Horn Golf Club.

Sixteen retractable glass walls help facilitate mountain and valley views from every room in the house, and promote an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

“Mirroring the natural terrain, the home was designed with overlapping planes and serpentine walls that form a series of asymmetrical pavilions,” the listing description reads.

An integration with the outdoors is further accentuated with the home’s natural building materials, including panther slate from India, and 55,000 pounds of copper used to construct the roof. An office, separate from the primary residence, is built into the mountainside, as though armored in boulders.

Hagadone purchased eight acres of land in 2007 for $4.5 million, as well as two adjacent land parcels that weren’t included in the sale for $5.5 million, according to sales records. Hagadone, who is credited with building up Coeur d’Alene into a lakefront tourist destination, passed away in April at the age of 88.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Keep up-to-date on tools and tactics to impress your clients and outshine your competition with the 2022 virtual bundle.Register Now×
Agent Appreciation Sale: Inman Select for only $85.CLAIM OFFER×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription