Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.
Broker Spotlight: Troy Palmquist, Doora Properties
Title: Founder, The Address and Doora Properties
Experience: 20 years
Size: 1 office, 15 agents
Location: Ventura County, California
Brokerage: Doora Properties, est. 2022
3 reasons Troy Palmquist is in the spotlight
- Troy Palmquist founded The Address in 2017 and, with his marketing and branding acumen, took it from one small office in the Channel Islands harbor to five offices throughout Southern California.
- Although 2020 was a “dumpster fire” for most, Palmquist was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer mid-pandemic. After much introspection, he decided to leave The Address and launch his newest venture Doora Properties, a full-service brokerage and home-design firm. (The Address was acquired by Corcoran a few weeks ago.)
- Palmquist is involved and giving back. He has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Ventura County Association of Realtors, named to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) 2020 Leading Edge Advisory Board, participates as both a speaker and contributor with Inman, and is very involved with local philanthropies, such as The Boys and Girls Club.
Comments