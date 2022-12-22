Are you receiving Inman’s Broker EdgeMake sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Noa Levy, The Agency Austin

Name: Noa Levy

Title: Managing broker of record

Experience: 18+ years

Location: Austin, Texas

Brokerage name: The Agency Austin

Team size: 10 agents

Office transaction sides: 19

Office sales volume: $29,282,752 in 6 months

Awards:

  • Platinum Top 50 Winner 2021, 2022
  • Platinum Top 50 Broker 2019 through 2021
  • 2021 Austin Board of Realtors Broker of the Year
  • Austin Business Journal Top 50 2021

What’s something you know now that you wish you had known when you started?

The power of having a network and the value of nurturing and growing it.  Also, the need to work on your CRM early and build your personal brand.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Put in the time. Open houses are a great way to expand your network.  Meet people, follow up and cultivate those relationships. This a long-term business. Keep your CRM up to date. Find a mentor. Keep an attitude of always learning.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?

Achieving my goal of selling $60,000,000 in 2021. This was possible by cultivating relationships, being visible to my community and giving back. Achieving notable sales $12,000,000 and $9,500,000 was particularly important and a high point in my career.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader is incredibly intentional about her actions — listening and reacting accordingly. Exhibiting empathy and having the willingness to help when the need arises is a great way to win hearts. Rolling up your sleeves, having hard conversations when necessary and understanding that we are here to serve those that depend on us.

What’s your top prediction for 2023?

While the market will be a bit harder to navigate, there will be opportunities everywhere. Things will settle down and we will start to see the market will have additional opportunities for sellers and buyers again.

