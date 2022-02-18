Keller Williams holding company KWx has acquired Philadelphia-based transaction management platform CPros. The platform will be integrated into KW Command as it goes under a rebrand to Leverage Pros.

Keller Williams holding company kwx has acquired Philadelphia-based transaction management platform Conveyance Pros for an undisclosed amount, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The platform will be integrated into Command, Keller Williams’ flagship customer relationship management platform that enables agents and brokers to contact, track and route leads, stay on top of tasks and appointments, and create branded landing pages for their clients that deliver timely data insights and transaction updates.

Agents will also be able to access Conveyance’s services through the KW MarketPlace, an app store on the Keller Cloud platform, at no cost to them. “As part of KW, in most cases through partnerships with an agent’s office or with direct client reimbursement, the CPros services come at zero net cost to the agent,” the company explained.

KW Vice President of Segments Sajag Patel said Conveyance will be an important step in streamlining agents’ transaction and listing management and experiences.

“The benefits of Conveyance Pros allows our agents a significant, inexpensive leverage point for administrative tasks related to their listings and transactions,” said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to partner with [Conveyance Pros Executive Director] Jason Connor and his team as we provide this concierge service to our agents and their clients across the KW ecosystem.”

Founded in 2019 by KW Philly agent Jason Connor, Conveyance Pros offers transaction management services for $400 per side that include agent onboarding, document compliance and completion, scheduling inspections, managing deposit schedules, coordinating tasks with third parties, and several other tasks.

Listing coordination costs $125 per listing and helps agents with tasks including navigating multiple listing service entries, crafting listing descriptions, scheduling photos, and scheduling open houses. The platform is in the process of expanding its portfolio to include luxury, commercial, land and new-home transaction coordination services.

“Joining kwx will enable us to further rapidly scale our product engineering services, empower and advance our talent, and provide an immense competitive advantage for KW agents and market centers,” Conner said in a prepared statement. “KW has always prioritized the success of the individual real estate agent, which is a passion of mine, and a core philosophy to the business we have built.”

“This acquisition was a no-brainer for me,” he added. “We are so excited to be here and to bring innovative leverage solutions to KW agents everywhere.”

Connor and his seven-person team will join kwx, and maintain their executive roles within the company. Conveyance currently supports eight Keller Williams market centers that represent more than 2,000 agents. The company expects to support more than 60 market centers by the end of 2022, as they complete their rebrand to Leverage Pros.

