Keller Williams has tapped San Antonio-based broker Levi Rodgers to lead its flagship agent community, KW Military. The Army veteran will be responsible for leading the segment’s growth.

Three months after launching KW Military, Keller Williams has tapped leading San Antonio-based broker Levi Rodgers, formerly of RE/MAX, to lead its flagship niche agent referral and training community. As a result of his new position, Rodgers’ 145-person team will also now be part of Keller Williams, the brokerage announced Sunday.

Before launching his real estate career, Rodgers was a highly-decorated U.S. Army Special Forces member who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Colombia, Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador, Bosnia and Panama. The Army veteran joined RE/MAX in 2012 and founded the Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group as a broker-owner four years later.

Carl Liebert

“It’s a true honor and a privilege to announce Levi Rodgers as our Director of KW Military,” kwx CEO Carl Liebert said in a statement. “A decorated veteran and proven real estate business leader, Levi has a deep-seated passion for providing the highest levels of customer service for active, reserve, and veteran military service members and their families.”

“Since my first interaction with Levi, I’ve been deeply inspired by his service, his sacrifice, and his commitment to serving military families,” Liebert added.

In 2021, Levi Rodgers Real Estate Group‘s 126 agents sold more than 2,800 units representing sales volume of more than $940 million. More than half of Rodgers’ team members are military service members or have family members in the military, and primarily serve military families in San Antonio, Austin, Killeen, and El Paso.

Levi Rodgers | Credit: LinkedIn

KW Divisional Leader and KW Military task force leader Wendi Harrelson will oversee the group’s integration into KW, the company explained.

“It’s my honor to lead KW Military – a national initiative that will educate the military and veteran community about careers in real estate while we create their pathway to success,” Rodgers said in a statement.  “Thirty seconds of honesty from a real estate agent changed my life. It’s my mission to inspire and encourage my people – veterans and their families – to thrive in civilian life.”

“Real estate can help transform their futures, and offering resources like free real estate school for veterans and their families will be part of how we remove barriers that exist for their entry into the profession,” he added.

Launched in November, KW Military provides agents with tailor-made training, coaching, events and referral opportunities that help them juggle a dual career or better utilize their past military experience to build a more robust business.

After declaring their military affiliation in KW Command, agents can access one-on-one and group coaching services through the brokerage’s coaching division, MAPS Coaching. KW Military agents who are part of the MAPS Coaching program receive tips on how to utilize their military experience to build a stronger business and effectively serve military members and their families as they relocate.

In addition to the KW Military MAPS Coaching course, the brokerage is crafting several other initiatives for agents with military backgrounds through Keller Williams University and the brokerage’s ancillary services, Keller Mortgage, Keller Offers, Keller Manage and Keller Covered.

“There’s no question our U.S. Troops have answered the call of duty since our nation’s founding,” Liebert said in November. “We wouldn’t enjoy the freedoms we often take for granted without them securing those first.”

“And so, with that in mind, we at KW spent 2021 is exploring a worldwide business opportunity specifically to recognize, honor and serve our troops that have given us so much,” he added. “Our vision is to be the real estate company of choice for service members and their families across the full lifecycle of their military careers and beyond.”

Keller Williams
