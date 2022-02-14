A new consulting company focused on transforming real estate teams into independent brokerages, called Zinnia, has launched operations in Boston, Massachusetts.

Are you receiving our weekly Teams Beat newsletter? For the latest news, insight and trends on teams, subscribe here.

A new consulting and startup services company focused on transforming real estate teams into independent brokerages has launched, called Zinnia.

The managed business services company stated its model is uniquely “anti-franchise” and a “first of its kind” offering to the real estate industry, according to the press release.

The intent of Boston-based Zinnia is to offer full-service business and marketing support to teams seeking to break from their current brokerage to operate as a newly branded company.

Fast-growing and team-oriented, Side has a similar approach, though it remains an actual brokerage. It reached a valuation of a billion dollars in 2021.

Zinnia is also similar to tech-centered Place, a real estate business services firm founded by Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez. It, too, is worth more than a billion dollars.

Zinnia CEO, Linda O’Koniewski

Company CEO Linda O’Koniewski said she’s bringing more than 20 years of industry expertise — and some hard lessons — to Zinna.

“We invested the last two decades developing a distinctive formula for success,” O’Koniewski said. “For clients who are eager to accelerate, Zinnia spares them those hassles so they can reach higher profitability quicker.”

O’Koniewski said that one client’s adoption of their systems led to a 60 percent increase in transactions in two years.

Zinnia offers a wide range of operational structures for aspiring real estate brokerages, from brand development and technology implementation to sales coaching, proprietary education and motivational events.

Zinnia head of customer experience, Christine George

Once up and running, Zinnia provides ongoing marketing services, helps build and manage websites, and delivers recruiting and retention consulting.

The company’s founding team is made up of career real estate professionals and marketing executives and includes O’Koniewski; Jason Amiss, head of strategic growth and business development; Christine George, head of customer experience; and Carrie Edwards, who will handle brand development and creative services.

On top of leadership autonomy, the company stated in the release that its services can make experienced agents more productive and empower new agents to get up to speed quickly.

“Zinnia takes the opposite of a cookie-cutter approach,” George said in the release. “In a world of templates, our design pros customize listing and buying collateral, marketing campaigns, social media, and websites to help tomorrow’s real estate leaders fuel their growth by promoting their own unique identity.”

Zinnia is now taking on new clients, according to its website.

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
What are the top market trends and forecasts you need to know now? Find out at Connect Now, virtually.REGISTER×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription