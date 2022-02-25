Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

In a two-and-a-half-hour opening address at Keller Williams’ 2022 Family Reunion, Gary Keller said agents can navigate the 2022 housing market with good data and excellent service.

By making property descriptions more appealing to a wider variety of potential buyers, you create the circumstances for housing to be truly fair and for the homebuying experience to be more enjoyable and more meaningful for everyone.

Compass’ revenue jumped 31 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 73 percent for the entire year, though expenses related to the company’s public debut pushed up losses.

A Texas judge has approved KW and eXp Realty’s request to extend the temporary restraining order preventing former KW CEO Mark Willis from joining eXp. Both parties have until April 19 to complete discovery.

What are the skills you need to develop now that will lead to your dream business in the future? The more you improve yourself, the more your business will improve, says Jimmy Burgess.