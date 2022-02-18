Realogy, Airbnb, Compass and Redfin all showed what they were made of this week.

The real estate holding company, short-term rental startup and two brokerages were among the publicly traded companies to post 4Q21 reports this week, giving investors a glimpse into the impact of COVID two years into the pandemic. But beside financial wins and losses notched by that quartet, plenty of other industry players made splashy headlines this week.

It’s the end of the week, and the middle of the month, and we’re here to figure it all out — and determine what was worth remembering as February continues to hobble down the road.

Test your knowledge of the biggest real estate stories for the week of Sunday, February 13, 2022.

