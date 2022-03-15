A hedge fund manager nicknamed the “Wizard of Oz” enchanted his way into a near-record setting real estate deal in the Hamptons late last year, according to a new report.

Australian hedge fund manager Greg Coffey, 50, was revealed to be the buyer behind the $105 million purchase of the Fordune estate in Southampton in late 2021, one of the most expensive properties ever sold in the area, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While among the most expensive Hamptons deals on record, the $105 million closing price was significantly short of the compound’s original $175 million asking price, the Journal reported.

The deal was brokered by Bespoke Real Estate and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the Journal. 

The 20,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom home was built for auto mogul Henry Ford II in the 1960s and sits on 42 acres with ocean access. The grounds contain a carriage house, a 60-foot-long pool, a tennis court and a basketball court. When the Ford family used the property it contained nearly 200 acres, but parcels have since been sold off.

The home was first listed in 2017 by portfolio manager Brenda Earl. At the time, it was the most expensive property for sale in the Hamptons.

The superstar investor rose to prominence as a trader with GLG in London before becoming co-chief investment officer for European business at Moore Capital Management. In 2012, he announced his retirement at age 41 and returned to Sydney, before emerging in 2018 to announce he would launch a new fund based in London.

Coffey also recently purchased a $50 million Upper East Side townhouse from real estate developer David Levinson in 2021, according to the Journal. 

Among the other estates owned by Coffey is the Ardfin estate in Scotland, a sporting estate the hedge fund manager purchased in 2010 that attracted some controversy due to Coffey’s decision to close the estate’s public grounds.

Email Ben Verde

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
How are top agents preparing for what's next? Tune in live Thursday + watch the replays.GET ACCESS×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription