Routine tasks are being automated, David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty writes, and the market will reward professionals who create value through insight rather than activity.

For most of this industry’s history, success came down to access. Access to listings, to affluent clients, to market information that wasn’t widely available. That world is gone.

Today, a consumer with a smartphone can estimate value, pull comps and get answers to questions that once required years of experience. Information is no longer an asset class in real estate. And yet, exceptional real estate professionals have never been more valuable.

What’s being automated is the transactional layer of this business — and frankly, it’s about time. Agents who built careers on access to listings, paperwork and information relay will find themselves competing against tools that perform those tasks faster and at a fraction of the cost.

Agents who built careers on judgment, relationships and trusted counsel are entering something closer to a golden age. Luxury real estate has quietly become an advisory profession.

The clients buying and selling exceptional homes are rarely making isolated real estate decisions. A purchase intersects with estate planning, tax structure, wealth management, corporate relocation timelines and family dynamics. They need an advisor who is fluent in those conversations and can coordinate with attorneys, accountants, wealth managers and family offices. The luxury agent of 2026 must sit comfortably at that table.

AI can generate options. It cannot tell a family whether to accept an offer that looks attractive but carries execution risk. It cannot manage competing personalities in a multigenerational estate sale. It cannot earn the trust a public figure needs when confidentiality is non-negotiable.

Experience informs judgment. Character earns trust. Neither can be automated.

The best agents are becoming technology-enabled advisors rather than transaction coordinators — spending less time preparing paperwork and more time counseling clients. That is where the profession should be, and where it’s heading.

So how do you get there?

For agents looking to thrive in this environment — or break into the luxury segment — the path is less about hustle and more about deliberate positioning.

Build your professional network before you need it

Cultivate genuine relationships with estate attorneys, CPAs and wealth managers. These are not just referral sources — they sit across the table from your clients on the biggest decisions of their lives. When you understand their world, you become far more useful to the clients you share.

Invest in financial and legal literacy

You don’t need a law degree. You do need to understand 1031 exchanges, trust structures, stepped-up basis and how real estate intersects with a high-net-worth client’s broader financial picture. The more fluently you can participate in those conversations, the more indispensable you become.

Raise your presentation standards before you raise your price point

Luxury clients notice everything — the quality of your materials, your marketing, how you communicate. Before you pursue a high-end listing, make sure every element of how you present yourself is consistent with that level. You are auditioning before the listing appointment begins.

Specialize, then go deep

Generalists sometimes struggle in the luxury segment. Identify a niche — a property type, a buyer profile, a lifestyle category — and become genuinely authoritative in it. Wealthy clients are accustomed to working with specialists. They want the advisor who knows that world cold.

Align yourself with a brand that opens doors

Affiliation matters in this segment. The right brand signals credibility before you ever speak. If you are serious about moving up-market, be honest about whether your current platform is helping or limiting you.

Master discretion as a skill

High-net-worth clients talk to one another. The fastest way to build a luxury practice is to handle sensitive situations impeccably and let your reputation do the work. Discretion is not just about keeping secrets — it’s about how you manage every interaction so that clients never have cause to question your judgment.

I’ve believed for a long time that our industry would benefit from fewer agents and higher standards. Technology is accelerating that evolution. Routine tasks are being automated, and the market will reward professionals who create value through insight rather than activity.

At TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, we continue to invest in AI and technology not because we think machines will replace our advisors, but because we believe they’ll sharpen them. Removing administrative friction gives our professionals more time for the conversations, strategy and relationships that define what service at this level looks like.

Luxury has never been about extravagance alone. It’s about confidence — knowing someone is looking around corners on your behalf, that your advisor understands not just the market but your goals, your concerns and what you’re building toward. That when things get complicated, you have someone across the table who has been there before.

That’s what clients are buying. And that is what it means to be a luxury real estate agent in 2026.

All July, it’s Luxury Month, and we’re going deep — surveying the market, spotlighting the top producers who own it and bringing you the playbook for breaking into high-end deals. The month caps off at Luxury Connect in San Diego, where we’ll announce this year’s Golden I Club honorees.

David DeSantis is Chief Executive Officer of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Get connected on LinkedIn.