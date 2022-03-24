Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Bo Palazola, Day Palazola Group

Name: Bo Palazola

Title: Owner and founder of Day Palazola Group

Experience: 4 years

Location: Breckenridge, Colorado

Brokerage full name: Nest Seekers CO

Team size: 2 agents

Transaction sides: 47

Sales volume: $100,499,752

Why Bo Palazola is in the spotlight

In just four short years, Bo Palazola has set himself apart as a top luxury broker in Summit County, Colorado, shattering records from Day 1 when he launched as the youngest licensed agent in the county. He then went on to break the record for most sales in the first year as a rookie agent, following up by setting records for the highest-priced Breckenridge home sale at $17 million and the highest-priced land sale at $15 million.

He recently partnered with Nest Seekers, opening multiple offices in desirable Colorado luxury markets including Breckenridge, Aspen and Vail.

5 Things to Know About Day Palazola Group:

1. I started the Day Palazola Group in the middle of the night, with my partner Tom Day, after leaving Liv Sotheby’s and being dropped by Compass.

2. Being forced to start our brokerage, I immediately brought 70 million dollars to the pipeline and immediately broke two records under our new brokerage. One is a $17 million listing and a $15 million land sale.

3. We just merged our brokerage (Day Palazola Group) with Nest Seekers International. Which is one of the top 5 luxury brokerages in the world. We are opening an office in Aspen, Vail, and Breckenridge – making me one of the founders of Nest Seekers Colorado.

4. Our digital marketing and SEO sell multi-million dollar properties. I recently sold a 17 million dollar property solely off a 30-sec social media video to a client who lives in Ohio. Immediately after seeing the video they flew to CO, paid all cash, 2 weeks close, with no contingencies. This is not the first nor the last.

5. We go where our clients go — our brokerage is opening offices all over the world in specific key destination markets that all connect and intertwine with one another. We focus primarily on super high-end luxury vacation markets.

Read on for the full interview with Palazola:

You’ve started strong in the industry. What’s your best advice for new agents?

My number one advice for a new agent is to have zero intimidation and to have consistency. Never be intimidated to talk to someone and have consistency when doing so. Show up every day, seven days a week, and meet five new people a day. Lean into every conversation and situation with confidence.

My second tip for new agents is to prioritize relationships over deals. A check will pay you once, but a relationship will pay you for a lifetime.

How did you start your career in real estate?

I started my career in real estate by coming to Colorado with just myself and my dog Bogey — not knowing one person in the state. After dropping out of the University of Colorado I saw an opportunity in Breckenridge. All the local real estate agents were phasing out or were using outdated techniques and technology that wasn’t serving their clients.

I met with one mentor who said there are two ways to get into real estate — go be an assistant or dive in headfirst. I dove in headfirst and never looked back.

I got my first listing within two weeks of being licensed by door-knocking 1000 doors. I sold over $17 million my first year of real estate not knowing anyone, just through hard work. Every year since I have doubled.

My success is attributed to hustle, consistency and not being intimidated. I work 24/7 for my clients, putting in over 90 hours each week. Now that I have gained traction, I am going to take over Vail and Aspen. I plan to be No. 1 there as well.

