Global franchise Century 21 has added a new luxury franchise office to its ranks in Northfield, Illinois, that will service the village of Northfield and the entire North Shore market, the brand announced on Thursday.

Meldina Dervisevic | Credit: Investors Meldina Realty Group

Century 21 Dream Homes, formerly known as Investors Meldina Realty Group, is led by broker Meldina Dervisevic and will leverage Century 21’s marketing, coaching and tech tools to service luxury buyers, sellers and investors throughout Cook County, New Trier and Northfield.

“Of all the competition in the market, I chose the Century 21 brand because it is best suited to help me and my team find, connect and build relationships with luxury clients here in Illinois and around the world,” Dervisevic said in a statement. “We are excited by the opportunity to join a legacy brand that is the most recognized and respected by homebuyers and homesellers and whose culture is giving back to the communities they live and work in.”

Michael Miedler | Credit: Century 21

Northfield is located about 19 miles north of downtown Chicago, and the Skokie Lagoons, a nearly 900-acre nature preserve, lies along its northeastern border. It’s located about 10 miles west of Lake Michigan and is known as an upscale residential community of about 5,700 hundred people, as of the latest available U.S. Census Bureau estimates from 2020.

Century 21 Dream Homes opened its doors on Tuesday and Dervisevic is currently looking to grow her sales team, a press release noted.

“Everything that we do as a global franchisor is to help our customers grow their businesses,” Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, said in a statement. “We welcome Meldina to the Century 21 family and we look forward to helping her team win today, and in the future, as they expand and become a powerhouse in the luxury market.”

