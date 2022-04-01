For months, the rise in home prices was in line with underlying indicators. Now, it may have gone too far, a Dallas Fed report suggests.

For two years, an array of real estate experts has argued that pandemic home-price surges were the result of a fundamentally sound — if imbalanced — housing market.

But in recent months, a team of researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and elsewhere has uncovered signs of an additional possible cause: a large group of buyers acting on a shared belief that today’s record price increases will continue.

Key signs of a possible bubble — including an exponentially rising price-to-rent ratio — may point to the need for an eventual price correction in the U.S. housing market, according to a report this week from some of the bank’s economists, analysts and academic partners.

It’s the first time since the early 2000s that some of these indicators have been recorded this far outside of normal bounds.

“The resulting fundamental-driven higher house prices may have fueled a fear-of-missing-out wave of exuberance involving new investors and more aggressive speculation among existing investors,” the report’s authors write.

This doesn’t mean that a price correction would cause another global financial meltdown, the economists say.

Today’s buyers remain in better financial shape, and are less reliant on debt for their home purchases. Policymakers can also use the last crisis as a guide for acting early, preventing the worst potential outcomes of a future drop in home prices.

But such breakneck price growth can’t coexist with recent interest-rate hikes forever. Buyers are already feeling the budget squeeze from recent home purchases, a reality that is likely to worsen if the current trends continue.

One key trend the researchers have watched closely is the divergence between a home’s price and how much rental revenue that home could produce. With the right assumptions, rents can serve to ground purchase prices in reality, at least from the standpoint of homes as an investment.

To some extent, the researchers say, home prices were already expected to rise more quickly than rents in recent years, in part because of historically low long-term interest rates.

But those fundamentals alone don’t fully explain the exponential growth in price-to-rent ratio throughout 2021, which is “comparable to the run-up of the last housing boom,” they argue.

If lagging rent growth points to market prices that are growing quickly overvalued, household income holds clues about when it might lead to widespread affordability issues.

Throughout much of 2021, U.S. stimulus income and wage growth during the pandemic kept the housing market’s price-to-income ratio within somewhat expected bounds of growth. But affordability was eroding quickly enough by the third quarter of 2021 that it could soon reach a point where the market fundamentals could no longer explain the trend.

“These data — unlike our previous metrics — do not yet display evidence of explosiveness in the third quarter of 2021,” the report reads. 

Taken together, the metrics point to a market in 2021 that may have been in the early stages of becoming “untethered” from market fundamentals. In the housing bubble that led to the Great Recession, this process ran mostly unchecked for roughly seven years.

Today, market players and government officials are in a better position to diagnose signs of a bubble, the report argues.

“Thus, they are in a more-informed position to react quickly and avoid the most severe, negative consequences of a housing correction,” the authors write.

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Extended! You have one more day to register for the premier real estate event before prices go up.Don't miss out×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription