Steven James, who will serve as CEO, and Brad Loe, who has been tapped as executive vice president, director of sales, will focus on New York City.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties has hired two new top executives to help oversee an expansion push in the Big Apple, the firm announced this week.

Steven James

The new hires are Steven James, who will serve as CEO, and Brad Loe, who has been tapped as executive vice president, director of sales. Both men were most recently serving as executive directors at HomeServices of America, the parent company of franchisor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. James also previously worked as CEO of Douglas Elliman’s New York City operations, while Loe was an executive manager of sales at Douglas Elliman.

In a statement, James said of his new job that “this is the right moment…the right brand.”

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices diligently works to be particularly agent centric,” he added. “We are the ideal brokerage for agents who may have long-term concerns about the stability of their career trajectories. Through our work here, we want to be advocates and sounding boards for these individuals, maintaining an open-door policy that fosters growth as well as greatness.”

The statement says the company is experiencing “explosive growth” in New York City, and that one month ago it signed a new lease for space on Madison Avenue that will double the footprint of its office.

Brad Loe

Loe said in the statement that “we will continue to grow our footprint here in the city and our impact will be transformative.”

“Our agents are our clients, and our focus will be on developing and expanding their books of business,” he said.

The duo will focus on New York City itself and will work under Candace Adams, who is the president and CEO of the three-brokerage conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties. James and Loe will also work with Diane Ramirez, who joined the company as chief strategy officer of the New York City brokerage last year.

Adams praised the leadership team in the statement, saying that James, Loe and Ramirez will help the company “expand strategically across New York City while creating a productive, inclusive and professional work environment that also focuses on personal growth and mentorship.

“Our goal is to be the absolute best brokerage in New York,” Adams said, “knowing that we are leveraging the venerable Berkshire Hathaway brand.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Join us for Inman Connect Las Vegas, August 3-5, to be part of the smartest community driving real estate forward.Register Now×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription