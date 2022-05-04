Intercontinental Exchange has agreed to acquire Black Knight, a mortgage-industry service provider, at a valuation of $13.1 billion, it was announced Wednesday.

Intercontinental Exchange has agreed to acquire mortgage data and software company Black Knight in an effort to expand its mortgage tech business, the companies announced Wednesday.

The deal values Black Knight at $13.1 billion — or $85 per share — and is expected to close in the first half of 2023, following approval by regulators and Black Knight stockholders, according to a news release. Both boards have signed off on the terms.

Black Knight Chairman and CEO Anthony Jabbour said in a statement that the move would offer further opportunities for both companies to streamline the homeownership process.

“By combining our expertise, we can deliver significant benefits to our clients and consumers by improving and streamlining the process of finding a home, as well as obtaining and managing a mortgage,” Jabbour said in a statement.

By bringing Black Knight under its wing, Intercontinental Exchange said it would benefit from increased automation and efficiencies that would eventually be felt by homeowners. The move could lower the cost of obtaining mortgages and provide data that could help lower their monthly payments, the companies said in the release.

Black Knight, based in Jacksonville, employs 6,500 people and provides software, data and analysis services for clients throughout the mortgage industry. 

Intercontinental Exchange founder and CEO Jeffrey Sprecher said the acquisition fits with his company’s mission of shedding light on once-opaque financial transactions. While Intercontinental Exchange operates a number of industries, its mortgage data business is a growing part of its operations.

“Black Knight shares our passion for leveraging technology to serve customers and households,” Sprecher said in the statement, “and, with our expertise in operating networks and marketplaces, our planned acquisition will bring to life a true end-to-end solution for the mortgage manufacturing and servicing ecosystem, benefitting aspiring and current homeowners across the United States.”

In the release, Intercontinental Exchange CEO Warren Gardiner said Black Knight’s growing revenue base would have a near-immediate impact on his company’s bottom line.

“Black Knight’s high-growth, recurring revenue stream will further complement our ‘all weather’ business model, while the strength of ICE’s balance sheet, and our combined cash flows, position this transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year,” Gardiner said.

Email Daniel Houston

technology
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas prices go up this Friday! Don't miss the best networking in the biz.Get my ticket×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription