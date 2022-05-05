The company’s expansions come on the heels of its second straight profitable quarter.

Offerpad is expanding into five new markets across the United States, a sign of strength for the iBuyer and iBuyers at large as the real estate market undergoes rapid changes.

Offerpad will expand into Cincinnati, Ohio; Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colorado; Fort Myers, Florida; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, it announced in a news release Thursday.

“At Offerpad, we do things differently. Bringing together technology with our local real estate expertise, we take buying and selling homes from stressful to seamless,” Offerpad Chief Real Estate Officer Vaughn Bair said in a statement.

“Traditional real estate, especially in today’s competitive market, often leaves homeowners feeling out of control and uncertain. Our solutions provide buyers and sellers with the flexibility to act fast and take care of all their needs under one roof. Americans increasingly want more convenience and control over their transactions, and we’re excited to help more homeowners in these new markets.”

The Fort Myers expansion is expected to open in the second quarter, while the remaining expansions are expected to be completed later in the year, Offerpad said in a news release.

Its expansion into Fort Myers comes as home values in the Gulf Coast city have ballooned 42.7 percent over the past year according to Zillow data.

The announcement came on the heels of Offerpad’s first quarter earnings report, which showed that the company maintained profitability for the second straight quarter, posting $1.37 billion in revenue and turning a $41 million profit after going public in 2021.

The iBuyer has distinguished itself from its competitors by posting fewer losses per home than companies like Opendoor and Redfin.

The iBuyers expansion comes as Opendoor, one of its main competitors, announced last month that it would be making a major expansion into the New York suburban market — though not the Big Apple itself.

Email Ben Verde

iBuyers | Offerpad | Opendoor
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas prices go up at midnight tonight! Don't miss the best networking in the biz.Get my ticket×
Sale Ending Soon: One year of Inman Select for only $85SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription