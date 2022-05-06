The former Hamptons escape of one-time Hollywood royal couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — which just so happened to be owned by real estate queen Dolly Lenz — sold this week.

The eight-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom property sold for $13.6 million to an unnamed buyer, according to the New York Post.

The gated estate sits on Ox Pasture Road in Southhampton. The home boasts 8,500 square feet and sits on 2.23 acres in Southhampton’s estate section, according to the Post. The estate also contains a pool, pool house, a two-bedroom guest house and a tennis court, according to the listing.

When Pitt and Jolie, who were an item from 2005 to 2016, rented the estate in 2006, the area was swarmed by paparazzi, who even hovered in a helicopter hoping to get shots of a sunbathing Jolie.

“They were flying so low, she was terrified they’d crash into the house,” a source told the Post.

The house, built in 1995, opens up into a foyer with a curved staircase. It also features a library with coffered ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a great room and a sunroom, according to the Post. The basement contains a rec room and a yoga studio.

Lenz is the CEO and founder of Dolly Lenz Real Estate and has been a luxury broker in New York City where she is widely considered one of the top producing brokers in the area having moved over $10 billion of real estate. She launched her real estate career — following a stint as an accountant for the film and television production company United Artists — at Sotheby’s before moving to Prudential Douglas Elliman, where she eventually was named vice chairman.

The listing agents were Ed Petrie and Charles Forsman of Compass.

Compass | Dolly Lenz
