Inman events are the best way to connect, learn and grow. Join us this week, Oct. 26-28, for Inman Connect Las Vegas, in-person or virtually. Then, continue to gain insights, strategies, and tactics to keep your business growing and make 2022 your best year ever with a full line-up of 2022 events! Save the dates, and register now

The luxury real estate industry is full of innovators who work to raise the bar for colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales records. Inman’s Golden I award honors these professionals who consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry, and after two months of voting and 300 nominations, these are the agents and companies who rose to the top:

Jade Mills and Dolly Lenz: Golden I Club Hall of Fame

The Golden I for Top Luxury Brokerage 2021: Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty VP of Affiliate Services Robert Byrne

The Golden I for Top Luxury Agent 2021: Santiago Arana, The Agency

The Golden I for Top Luxury Team 2021: The Nikki Field Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

The Nikki Field Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

The Golden I for Top Luxury Standout 2021: Pacaso

Pacaso VP of Industry Relations Marnie Blanco

The Golden I for Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property 2021: TikTok House, Rochelle Maize, Nourmand & Associates

Rochelle Maize

The Golden I for Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Development 2021: The Library, SERHANT.

Ryan Serhant

The Golden I for Best City Sale 2021: Tyler Perry’s Estate, listing agent Lisa Robinson, Engel & Volkers

Lisa Robinson

 

The Golden I for Best Beach Sale 2021: 535 N. County Drive, Palm Beach, Lawrence Moens, Lawrence Moens & Associates

The Golden I for Best Mountain/Ranch Sale of 2021: Climbing Arrow Ranch, South Fork, Montana, Mike Swan, Swan Land Co.


All photos by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks 

Email Marian McPherson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Don’t miss out! Inman Connect Las Vegas starts today and you can catch all the excitement with a virtual ticket.Register Now×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription