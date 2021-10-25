Inman events are the best way to connect, learn and grow. Join us this week, Oct. 26-28, for Inman Connect Las Vegas, in-person or virtually. Then, continue to gain insights, strategies, and tactics to keep your business growing and make 2022 your best year ever with a full line-up of 2022 events! Save the dates, and register now!

The luxury real estate industry is full of innovators who work to raise the bar for colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales records. Inman’s Golden I award honors these professionals who consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry, and after two months of voting and 300 nominations, these are the agents and companies who rose to the top:

Jade Mills and Dolly Lenz: Golden I Club Hall of Fame

The Golden I for Top Luxury Brokerage 2021: Sotheby’s International Realty

The Golden I for Top Luxury Agent 2021: Santiago Arana, The Agency

The Golden I for Top Luxury Team 2021: The Nikki Field Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

The Golden I for Top Luxury Standout 2021: Pacaso

The Golden I for Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property 2021: TikTok House, Rochelle Maize, Nourmand & Associates

The Golden I for Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Development 2021: The Library, SERHANT.

The Golden I for Best City Sale 2021: Tyler Perry’s Estate, listing agent Lisa Robinson, Engel & Volkers

The Golden I for Best Beach Sale 2021: 535 N. County Drive, Palm Beach, Lawrence Moens, Lawrence Moens & Associates

The Golden I for Best Mountain/Ranch Sale of 2021: Climbing Arrow Ranch, South Fork, Montana, Mike Swan, Swan Land Co.



All photos by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

Email Marian McPherson