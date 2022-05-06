Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Unlike two federal cases that claim seller costs are inflated by commission sharing, New Jersey homebuyer’s lawsuit argued that buyers are the ones unfairly impacted.

The operator of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices saw net income from real estate fall 75 percent year over year, according to earnings released at so-called “Woodstock of Capitalism” this weekend.

If mortgage rates rise by another half a percentage point — or if home prices go up another 5 percent — affordability will hit the worst levels on record, Black Knight warned on Monday.

If you’re looking for consistent growth in your business, make sure you are devoting time and effort to the people who already know, like and trust you, says Jimmy Burgess. These relationships are the seeds for future growth.

A newly leaked document indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overrule the case that made abortion legal across the country. That could have big implications for where people want to live.

