Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. Judge halts commission-sharing case alleging inflated buyer costs
Unlike two federal cases that claim seller costs are inflated by commission sharing, New Jersey homebuyer’s lawsuit argued that buyers are the ones unfairly impacted.
2. Berkshire Hathaway sees real estate income plummet
The operator of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices saw net income from real estate fall 75 percent year over year, according to earnings released at so-called “Woodstock of Capitalism” this weekend.
3. Housing affordability races toward levels not seen since 2006 bubble
If mortgage rates rise by another half a percentage point — or if home prices go up another 5 percent — affordability will hit the worst levels on record, Black Knight warned on Monday.
4. Repeat customers on lock! How this agent achieves a 99.7% repeat client rate
If you’re looking for consistent growth in your business, make sure you are devoting time and effort to the people who already know, like and trust you, says Jimmy Burgess. These relationships are the seeds for future growth.
5. What would the end of Roe v. Wade mean for housing and real estate?
A newly leaked document indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overrule the case that made abortion legal across the country. That could have big implications for where people want to live.
