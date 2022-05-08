Millions of readers have improved their lives and businesses by practicing the principles presented in the book The Magic of Thinking Big by Dr. David J. Schwartz. The useful methods and mindsets in this classic self-improvement book are perfectly aligned with the traits top producing agents possess.

The following are seven principles found in the book that can lead to a fundamental change in the trajectory of growth for your business.

Believe you can succeed, and you will

“Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you are right,” Henry Ford famously said.

Belief, or lack thereof, drives action. Do you believe you can generate listings in this market? Do you believe you can generate buyer leads, effectively farm a neighborhood for listings, or add value to people in a way that generates referrals?

Early in my career I used two strategies to develop or increase my belief in what is possible for my real estate business.

The first way to increase belief is to spend time with people who have already accomplished what you wish to accomplish. Seeing truly is believing. Exposure to people who have done what you want to do is proof of what is possible and that proof leads to belief.

The second way to increase belief is to read books or articles, listen to podcast interviews, or watch video interviews with people who have done what you wish to do. Even though you may not meet them in person, their stories can inspire you to believe in the possibilities you have.

If you believe it is possible, you can achieve it!

Cure ‘excusitis’

Making excuses is what unsuccessful agents do. They say things like, “I don’t have the broker support I need to succeed,” or “I’m not good on video.” They make excuses for why they can’t achieve their goals instead of looking for ways to get better.

Successful real estate agents don’t make excuses, they take action. They find ways to learn the skills they need to succeed and when they encounter setbacks, they search for solutions.

Resistance and obstacles are a part of our business that every agent faces. How will you decide to handle them when you face them in your business?

When you stop making excuses and start taking action, big results follow.

Create an environment of thinking big

What is your ideal environment for thinking big? Is it a quiet time early in the morning? Is it surrounding yourself with big thinkers and positive people? Is it accountability from a mentor or coach? Everyone is different, but the environment you create around you is the soil that will either hinder or enhance your growth.

For me, I thrive in an office around other growth-focused agents. I spend time listening to inspiring stories from people who achieved greatness in their field of choice. I try to carve out time every week at one of our local beaches to be quiet and recalibrate my mind to a positive environment. Whatever it is for you, make sure you spend time in an environment that inspires you and around people who inspire you.

When you create an environment where big thinking can develop, your horizons of possibility expand.

Find good in others

Do you look for and expect the best in others? It can be difficult when you encounter less than professional agents or your client’s expectations are unreasonable. But you must become a “good finder” in others. To be the best realtor you can be, you must think and search for the best in others.

A large part of thinking big is not allowing negativity to hinder the size of your thinking. When we believe the best in others, we believe and see the best in ourselves.

Invest in your thinking

Investments can come in the form of your finances or your time. Are you investing money in coaching, training, or new skills? Are you investing your time in the pursuit of broadening your knowledge about this business?

Thinking bigger doesn’t just happen. It is a pursuit that includes a commitment. When you are committed and absolute in your pursuit of something, you invest in it. A famous quote says, where your heart is, there your treasure will be also.

When you invest your time and money in your thinking, the return on your investment is immeasurable.

Use small goals for momentum

Momentum is a powerful, unforeseen force. Once it begins, it gains strength with every win. The key to gaining momentum is to set yourself up for small wins.

Develop small goals like having five real estate-related conversations by 10 a.m. or emailing properties that meet their search criteria to four prospective buyers by 9 a.m. each morning. Maybe yours could be writing one handwritten thank you note before 9 a.m. or calling one past client by 10 a.m.

What are some goals you could set each morning to give you a small win and build momentum? Whatever they are, set yourself up for success with small goals to build your positive momentum.

Think bigger

What do you think is possible in your real estate business? Whatever you just thought, you’re thinking too small. You’ve been drawn to this business with a certain level of experiences and drive that give you a solid foundation on which to build. You’ve developed a certain level of skill that will continue to grow and expand what is possible for you. You are in this business at the very moment you are supposed to be in this business.

Think bigger. Believe for more. Take more action. Trust the process. Be patient and watch what happens. When your thinking is bigger, your results will grow as well.