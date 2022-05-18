The addition of the Nashville-based brokerage to its ranks would help build on the existing affinity between the region and Northwest Florida, a press release stated. Corcoran also announced the affiliate has been named the official brokerage of the Tennessee Titans.

Nashville-based brokerage Worth Properties LLC has joined the Corcoran Group’s Northwest Florida affiliate, Corcoran Reverie, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Corcoran Reverie also announced that it’s been named the official brokerage of Tennessee’s National Football League (NFL) team, the Tennessee Titans, making it the first Corcoran affiliate to partner with a NFL organization.

With the affiliate’s new members, Corcoran Reverie becomes Corcoran Group’s seventh affiliate to mark an expansion in less than one year. Janet Jones, Worth Properties’ cofounder, president and principal, will be joining Corcoran Reverie broker-owners Hilary Farnum-Fasth and Jacob Watkins in the role of managing broker for the Nashville office. Her cofounder of Worth Properties, Mary Sue Dietrich, passed away suddenly at the beginning of April, The Tennessean reported.

Corcoran Reverie’s growth is a strategic step that will allow the company to extend its market reach from Northwest Florida to a number of Nashville neighborhoods located across Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford counties, a press release noted. The move increases Corcoran Reverie’s agent count to more than 200 real estate professionals. Since joining the Corcoran brand in April 2020, the company’s agent total has increased by 25 percent.

“Our affiliates’ accomplishments are some of our biggest pride points and today’s announcements from Corcoran Reverie are no exception,” Pamela Liebman, Corcoran Group’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “I am continuously impressed and energized by Hilary, Jacob and the team’s dedication to growth, and their pursuit of opportunities as unique as this new partnership with the Titans. I have no doubt that both of these exciting advancements will open doors for our entire network as we continue to grow together.”

As the exclusive brokerage for the Tennessee Titans, Corcoran Reverie will work with the organization on housing needs, sponsor the annual Titans 5K race (which benefits the Titans Foundation), develop a strong presence at Nissan Stadium and be title sponsor for community tailgates hosted by the Titans at home games during the season, which benefits area families in need.

Farnum-Fasth said that Nashville and 30A Beaches have a natural affinity that made the partnership with Worth Properties a strategic one.

“Nashville and 30A have had an affinity for one another for years, so the ability to bring together our shared company culture with Janet [Jones] under the wealth of the Corcoran brand is a direct reflection of the power of connectivity that is so vital to our industry,” Farnum-Fasth said in a statement.

“While entirely separate ventures, to be able to share both this news and the fact that we have partnered with the Tennessee Titans makes this an extremely special day for our entire Corcoran Reverie team — both are endeavors that will benefit our affiliated agents, clients and overall business for years to come,” Watkins added.

Jones and Dietrich founded Worth Properties in 2004 and built up a strong presence in Nashville since then. The team values client service, a family atmosphere and “unsurpassed” support staff, a press release stated.

“I am thrilled to be moving Worth Properties to the next level of real estate services,” Jones said in a statement. “We now have access to invaluable tools and technology and are able to further expand our client services with access to our Corcoran network colleagues in New York, California, Florida and beyond.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Corcoran Reverie as our official real estate brokerage for the Titans,” Gil Beverly, senior vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer of the Tennessee Titans, said in a statement. “Their dedication to client service and reputation as a well-respected operation is exactly what we want to bring to our team and network.”

Corcoran Group launched its latest affiliate in early May, Corcoran Lifestyle Properties, in the greater Seattle metro area.

Email Lillian Dickerson