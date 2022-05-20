This week, Byron Lazine and Nicole White welcome Tom Ferry to discuss the housing bubble talk, home affordability and marketing.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White spoke with Tom Ferry about an Inman article that outlines how talk of a market bubble may be scaring builders away from new construction starts. Ferry said that while he understands the way in which discussions can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, there are too many millennials in the market for a bubble to actually occur.

The uncertainty around interest rates, banking and the political landscape breed anxiety, and the best thing a real estate agent can do is talk about it head-on and contrast fear-mongering headlines with other data points.

Next, Lazine, White and Ferry discussed a Wall Street Journal article about the Biden administration’s efforts to address the housing shortage with an affordable housing plan. Ferry said agents should be reading multiple perspectives from across the political spectrum.

Agents have a fiduciary duty to help all of their clients, and they should keep any specific political leanings out of their thinking.

“Housing is too fundamentally important to get hung up on” one or two specific political issues, Ferry said.

Marketeer of the Week

Ferry selected two Marketeers: Compass team leader Lydia Gable who said that seller seminars are working well for her, allowing her to be the educator in her market. Lazine loves the content potential of the resulting footage for social media marketing.

Next was Ferry’s Growth Mastermind and their discussion of mega open houses with direct mail, door-knocking and banner ads inviting neighbors to lunch at the property. Add a QR code for mandatory registration at the open house, grab the attendee’s information, and follow up with a personal BombBomb video message.

Byron Lazine
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Did you miss Connect Now yesterday? Register now and get instant access to all the replays! Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription