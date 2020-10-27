If you have not added video to your marketing strategy, get started with one-to-one videos, or videos that you directly message to an audience of one, that will help you establish, deepen and maintain more relationships.

We can stop saying “video is the future” — because the reality is that the future is now. So, if you have not added video to your marketing and business strategy, let’s get you started with one-to-one videos, or videos that you directly message to an audience of one or two people, that will help you establish, deepen and maintain more relationships.

The quickest way to get more comfortable with video is to do more, more often. Starting with individual videos is easy, with minimal risk of rejection.

Please note these videos don’t require a big production, long scripts or edits. All of these video suggestions should be short enough to send via text, email or direct message on your selected social media platform.

You can record these videos at home, at the office, in front of your computer, while at a listing or even on the side of the road between appointments.

In other words, these are not staged videos. They are in-the-moment, personalized communications that establish you as a highly communicative, productive professional.

Establish new relationships

The first step to establishing new relationships is to:

Introduce yourself Introduce your value

Whether you are speaking to people who already know, like and trust you or people who don’t know you (yet), communicating your value is key to building and growing business relationships. Communicate your value by establishing yourself as a resource, authority and community ambassador.

Video 1: The introduction

I recommend writing out a short script with the following prompts:

1. Offer a greeting and salutation, like “Hello Nancy” or “Hey there, Mike”

2. Your name and company

3. Answer these questions: What do you do? What is your goal? What is your tag line that supports the needs of your target audience?

Ex: “ My goal is to help you find the home of your dreams. ”

Ex: “ I’m passionate about helping real estate professionals grow their business. ”

Ex: “ I have a marketing plan that helps sellers get the right price, at the right time. ”

4. Be clear on the reason for the video

Ex: “[ Insert website or marketing tool] sent me a message that you are looking to connect with a real estate professional to answer your questions about buying a new home/selling your house. ”

Ex: “My client [insert name] recommended I reach out to you because they know I can help you (or because you are looking to buy/sell a home).“

5. Be a resource

Ex: “ Our team can help you get the answers you need to make the most informed decision possible. ”

6. Be an authority

Ex: “ When working with me, I will help you navigate this rapidly evolving market we find ourselves in due to the pandemic. ”

7. Be a community ambassador

Ex: “ So, if you are looking for properties in [insert location], we are here to help you find the right home in our amazing community. In fact, we have some of the best [insert fun, amazing, highlight fact here]. “

You can introduce your favorite restaurant, entertaining activity, etc. Maybe also offer to take them there after you meet.

8. Conclude and call to action

Ex: “ If you are looking to work with a professional guide that will keep you informed, up to speed, and negotiate with skill, then call or text me back so we can set up an appointment today. I look forward to helping you soon! ”

Deepen current relationships

One of the common misconceptions about the real estate profession is that people think our job is easy. But the reality is that we are doing so many things behind the scene that never get communicated to our customers.

If we took the time to share with our buyers and sellers the various tasks, communications and activities that we are performing on their behalf, it would go a long way in making them aware of the hundreds of items on our to-do lists.

This type of video is also a great way to notify your customers of updates and set expectations. I recommend sending quick one-to-one personalized video to your customer in place of short texts, emails and voicemails.

Video 2: 10+ quick communications

Here are a few examples of quick communications you can do via video:

1. Deliver the times and dates of inspections and appraisals.

2. Introduce vendors along with their contact information: mortgage, title, home inspectors, etc.

Ex: “ Hi buyer! I spoke to Jim, the home inspector you chose, and I just wanted to let you know he is happy to help you. He would like you to give him a call this afternoon to get something on the calendar that works for your schedule. Please let me know what date and time you agree to, and I’ll be sure to meet you there. I’ll send you his contact information via text (or email). Thanks for letting me guide you! And if you have any other friends I can help, please let me know. ”

3. Give updates on inspection reports and appraisals.

4. Give updates on marketing or home search.

5. Give updates on communications with the co-broker (the other agent).

6. Give updates on communications you receive from title or lender.

7. Offer to answer questions or give additional information.

8. Give updates on new construction build and status.

9. Give updates on restaurants or stores in the area.

10. Share information on an activity or common interest that is relevant to the customer.

Maintain relationships before, during and after the transaction

Last but not least, it’s so important to show gratitude often throughout the relationship. Are you still writing handwritten thank-you notes? A powerful alternative is the one-to-one personalized thank-you video.

Taking the time to thank our customers, vendors and colleagues personally has great value in maintaining relationships throughout our careers.

Video 3: The handwritten thank-you note

Thank everyone, and thank them often! Moreover, ask if they know anyone else you can help.

1. Thank you, seller

Thank you for the opportunity to share our marketing plan of action.

Thank you for listing your home with us.

Thank you for the opportunity to negotiate on your behalf.

Thank you for trusting me with the privilege of listing and selling your home.

Thank you for the referral of [insert name]. We can’t wait to help them achieve success in real estate also!



2. Thank you, buyer

Thank you for allowing me to guide you in the homebuying process and agreeing to trust me in your home search.

Thank you for your patience during the negotiation/home inspection/lending phase.

Thank you for your prompt response to the lender and title.

Congratulations on your home purchase! Thank you for letting us guide you.

Thank you for referring [insert name] to us. We are honored to help your friends and family.

3. Thank you, vendors

Thank you [home inspector] for providing the information needed for the buyer to make an informed decision.

Thank you [title company or lawyer] for your hard work in getting all the necessary paperwork signed, sealed and delivered.

Thank you [mortgage lender] for working diligently to get this transaction closed on time.

Thank you for taking care of my referral, and I look forward to working with your referrals, as well!

4. Thank you, colleagues and co-brokers

Thank you for your hard work toward a successful transaction

Thank you for keeping me updated on the home inspection, financing contingency and appraisal status.

As you can see, there are over 30 different examples of quick, individualized videos listed here for you to add to your marketing and client communication plan of action.

Don’t be overwhelmed by the list! Start with one, and build from there. Again, the more video you do, the easier it will be to get them done. Remember that building know, like and trust relationships requires consistent, relevant communication that connects.

As a result, video is the most efficient tool you have to communicate information, tone and body language without being face to face with everyone at every turn.

Kendall E. Bonner, Esq., is a broker-owner at RE/MAX Capital Realty in Florida. Connect with her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.