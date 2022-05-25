Keller Williams’ two top-performing teams in New England have merged, according to a joint announcement on Wednesday. Connecticut-based The Miale Team has joined Livian, the Vermont-based mega team that Keller Williams purchased an ownership stake in last October.

“The trajectory of our industry favors consolidation of services so we can continue to serve our clients and our team agents at a higher level,” Miale Team CEO Matthew Miale said in a prepared statement. “Partnering with Livian gives us a definitive advantage in the market to bring tools to our agents, and service to our clients faster, and with more efficiency.”

Founded in 2007, The Miale Team has a lifetime transaction volume of more than 3,500 homes representing $1 billion in sales volume.

The 28-agent team has consistently topped New England real estate rankings lists, with them snagging the No. 1 spot on Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal’s “The Thousand” in 2019 and 2020. The company has also gained notoriety for donating over $300,000 to local organizations and charities.

Miale said partnering with Livian will enable his team to deliver a “better, more efficient, streamlined real estate experience,” as he takes on the role of Livian Territory Leader. As a territory leader, Miale will be responsible for expanding Livian’s footprint throughout Connecticut and the rest of New England, which includes Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“We couldn’t be more honored to partner with Matt and The Miale Team as a dominant real estate force in New England and beyond,” Livian founder and CEO Adam Hergenrother said. “Matt’s leadership, servant heart, expertise in team building, and passion for the industry are a tremendous addition to Livian—and our future.”

Formerly known as the Hergenrother Realty Group, Livian made headlines in October when it announced a slick rebrand and “strategic investment” from Keller Williams to fuel its growth from 270 agents across 21 states. Livian also includes 40 additional non-agent employees.

Neither party shared the particulars of the investment; however, Livian said the partnership would give its agents greater access to the franchisor’s ancillary services and other institutional opportunities, such as branding Keller Williams’ products under the Livian banner.

“As we partner with Adam, he’s in turn partnering with our market centers, teams and agents for a true win-win,” Keller Williams founder Gary Keller told Inman in October.

Seven months in, Keller Williams’ investment in Livian has paid off with the company growing its agent count by 30 percent to 351 agents, despite going from 33 to 31 teams. Livian has also added four states to its coverage, jumping from 21 to 25.

Livian’s combined sales teams will close an estimated 5,000 transactions this year, which is a 122 percent increase from their 2020 transaction volume of 2,248 homes.

