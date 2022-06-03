Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Keller Williams parent company CEO Carl Liebert departs

Liebert took the reins of Keller Williams parent company kwx in 2020. Following his departure, top executives will now report directly to company co-founder Gary Keller.

2. ‘Sellers are starting to freak out:’ Redfin CEO sees market slowdown

During his latest CNBC appearance, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said rising mortgage rates, softening home price growth and changing buyer attitudes are all signs of an impending shift.

3. Mortgage rates fall to 5.10% in biggest drop since 2020

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have dropped 20 basis points in two weeks, the most dramatic decline since April 2020.

4. Side lays off 10% of workforce 1 year after unicorn valuation

The San Francisco-based startup had been on an IPO track but expanded “faster than we could train, support and develop everyone,” according to a company memo obtained by Inman.

5. Did Realogy land the Anywhere rollout? Experts split on strategy

Six branding experts share their thoughts on Realogy’s rebrand strategy, including its May soft launch and unique domain name, while sharing what the next steps should be.

