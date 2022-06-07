Christopher Totaro will now lead the company’s Tribeca office. Totaro’s elevation comes about eight months after Coldwell Banker acquired Warburg Realty.

Manhattan-based Coldwell Banker Warburg announced this week that it has promoted agent Christopher Totaro into the role of sales director.

Christopher Totaro

Totaro has worked as a “top-producing agent” at the company for the last three years, the brokerage said in a statement. In his new role as sales director, Totaro will now lead Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Tribeca office, and will consequently oversee the company’s “charge below 34th Street.”

Totaro is “absolutely thrilled to be at the helm in Tribeca,” he said in the statement.

“I specifically joined the company about three years ago because of Frederick Warburg Peters, his reputation, the company’s ethos, and the fact that the brand is synonymous with integrity and luxury,” Totaro added. “I am honored to be joining the executive team.”

Totaro previously worked as an artist, restaurant manager and real estate investor before becoming an agent.

Coldwell Banker Warburg formed last fall when Coldwell Banker acquired Warburg Realty. The move was significant for both brands. In Coldwell Banker’s case, it represented a chance to gain a meaningful and major foothold in the Manhattan market — something that had long been a struggle for the company. For Warburg, it meant bringing the backing and resources of a national brand to a regional player.

The acquisition also made Warburg Realty part of the firm that was then known as Realogy, but which has since been renamed to Anywhere.

Frederick Warburg Peters

The deal between the two brands reportedly happened after Peters, CEO of Warburg Realty, and Coldwell Banker CEO M. Ryan Gorman met in 2019 at an Inman Connect event in Las Vegas.

In the statement this week, Peters praised Totaro’s “intelligence, even hand,
and long experience,” adding that he is “an intuitive choice to lead” the Tribeca office.

“I am grateful,” Peters concluded, “to add such a skilled and committed new member to our executive team.”

