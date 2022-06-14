The company has hired Arthur Meirson, from Coldwell Banker, and will promote agent Christine Schoen to serve as sales managers at its flagship.

Compass has hired industry veteran Arthur Meirson to join as sales manager at the company’s flagship office in San Francisco, as it shakes up its San Francisco office with new sales management leadership, the company announced on Monday.

Meirson comes to Compass from the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury flagship office in San Francisco, where he served as the branch manager.

“We believe that one of the most important things we can do for our agents is to provide them with inspiring, motivated, experienced and intelligent leadership,” Anita Head, Compass regional vice president for Northern California said in a statement. “Arthur’s dynamic leadership will be a tremendous addition to our already excellent team of sales managers.”

Meirson previously worked as a partner at the San Francisco real estate law firm Goldstein, Gellman, Melbostad, Harris & McSparran LLP, where he formed working relationships with many of the Compass agents working out of the flagship office.

Meirson said he looked forward to furthering those relationships.

“I’m so proud to join the management team at Compass, where I look forward to working with the best real estate professionals in the San Francisco market,” Meirson said in a statement. “In my prior career as a partner with a prestigious San Francisco real estate law firm, I enjoyed the great privilege of meeting many of the extraordinary agents whom I will now support, and I look forward to continuing to build success for their businesses and trust for their clients.”

In addition to the hiring of Meirson, Compass announced it will move longtime Compass agent Christine Schoen to the agency’s 2099 Market Street office, where she will work as a member of the sales management team.

“Arthur and Christine’s abilities will energize the San Francisco region with innovative ideas to drive performance and exceed sales growth,” Head said. “Christine brings pragmatism, optimism, humor and strategic contract knowledge to our sales management team. We’re excited to integrate that wide experience in motivating teams to attract the best producers from the region to support our vision for Compass.”

The hiring news was announced the same week the brokerage revealed that it would lay off 10 percent of its full-time staff, as the U.S. economy shifts to a bear market and the company’s valuation continues to fall.

The layoffs will affect approximately 450 employees, though agents will not be affected, the company said.

