Top-producing The Vega Team has moved from independent real estate company Excellence Real Estate to Century 21, the brand announced on Tuesday, and will now operate as Century 21 TheVegaTeam.

Ulises Vega | Credit: TheVegaTeam

The brokerage, based out of Fontana, California, and led by Ulises Vega, brings a 23-person team to Century 21. In the past year, the team brought in nearly $30 million in sales volume, and over the last seven years, brought in more than $120 million in sales volume.

Vega founded the team in 2013. Its members have 18 years of experience in the industry and have inked more than $500 million in sales over the course of their careers, collectively.

“This move will allow me, my family of agents and their clients and customers to collectively achieve our greatest real estate ambitions,” Vega said in a statement. “The Century 21 brand’s client-centric approach and laser-like focus on quality service and industry ratings aligns perfectly with our culture and our continued desire to build memorable consumer experiences that help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

Michael Miedler | Credit: Century 21

Vega served as the 2021 SoCal Inland Empire Chapter president at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), and is currently recruiting sales professionals to join the new company at Century 21.

“Ulises and his team fit right in with the mindset of our relentless sales professionals who go above and beyond and give 121 percent to the people and the communities in which they live and work,” Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21, said in a statement. “My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their agent count and overall closed deals.”

