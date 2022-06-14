Managing partners Nurit Coombe, Alex Martinez and Brandi Dillon will lead the Frederick franchise, and the Cayman Islands franchise will be led by director and owner Stefan Cohen and broker Max Hillier.

Global luxury brokerage The Agency has launched two new franchise locations in Frederick, Maryland, and the Cayman Islands, the company announced on Tuesday. The new locations will mark The Agency’s 38th and 39th franchise locations.

Managing partners Nurit Coombe, Alex Martinez and Brandi Dillon will lead the Frederick franchise. Dillon will also serve as managing broker. The office, which is the company’s second in the state of Maryland (the first in the D.C. metro area is also run by Coombe and Martinez), will service clients in Maryland, Northern Virginia and West Virginia.

“We’re delighted to expand The Agency’s presence in the northeast with the launch of our new franchise office in Frederick, Maryland,” The Agency CEO and Founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “Nurit Coombe, Alex Martinez and Brandi Dillon are incredible stewards for The Agency brand and the perfect partners to bring our global network and cutting-edge tools and technology to Frederick’s thriving real estate market.”

Coombe’s real estate team has been ranked No. 14 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Maryland by The Wall Street Journal. While at RE/MAX Elite Services, prior to joining The Agency, she led her team to become one of the top teams in the Central Atlantic region.

“As the real estate market in Maryland continued to thrive more than ever, we look forward to introducing The Agency brand to Frederick,” Coombe said in a statement. “No other real estate brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools and technology that The Agency is recognized for, not to mention the level of service and solutions offered to agents and their clients. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar for our industry here in Maryland.”

Martinez has been a member of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors for more than 17 years and is a member of Coombe’s top-earning team.

“I am honored to add to our Agency family in Maryland with the launch of our Frederick office,” Martinez said in a statement. “The Agency continues to revolutionize real estate with its groundbreaking approach, concierge client services, creative marketing and vast global reach. I am confident in our mission of providing the best experience for our agents and clients and I look forward to showcasing the power of The Agency in Frederick and its surrounding areas.”

Dillon has a background in international business and sales, which has served her well working throughout her career to become an expert in serving military families with their real estate needs. She’s currently serving as director of the Frederick County Association of Realtors (FCAR) Board of Directors.

The Agency’s Cayman Islands franchise will be led by director and owner Stefan Cohen and broker Max Hillier.

“We’re delighted to continue The Agency’s expansion throughout the Caribbean and partner with leading industry professionals Stefan Cohen and Max Hillier on our new franchise office in the Cayman Islands,” Umansky said in a statement. “Stefan and Max are both extremely accomplished and hold a shared vision of collaboration and providing best-in-class service to clients. We know they will be incredible stewards of The Agency brand.”

Cohen has a background in luxury property development and brings over 15 years of operational and business management experience to his role at The Agency. He currently also serves as director of a real estate development company based in the Cayman Islands.

“I am so excited to launch The Agency’s first franchise in the Cayman Islands,” Cohen said in a statement. “No other brokerage offers the unmatched marketing power, tools and technology that The Agency brings to the market, not to mention the level of service and solutions offered to agents and their clients. I look forward to showcasing the power of The Agency brand in our highly sought-after island destination.”

Hillier, who was born and raised in South Africa, has lived in the Cayman Islands for the last 30 years and worked in a number of tourism-focused customer-facing roles during that time, in addition to now working as a real estate agent. He has served on the Sister Islands Tourism Association’s executive committee and owns a property management company, as well a restaurant in the area.

“I am honored to join The Agency family and be a part of such an influential luxury brand,” Hillier said in a statement. “The firm’s unparalleled marketing power, technology offerings and global brand recognition are unlike any other brokerage in the world. I look forward to continuing to service buyers and sellers in the Cayman Islands with this new, elevated experience.”

The Agency has rapidly expanded in recent months by adding several new franchises both domestically and internationally. Prior to Frederick and the Cayman Islands, the brokerage most recently announced a new franchise in Austin, Texas.

