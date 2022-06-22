The newly merged firm will become the largest real estate company in Oregon state by sales volume, with a combined sales volume of $6 billion in 2021.

Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty has merged with a local firm, The Hasson Co., and will now operate as Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty, the brand announced on Wednesday.

The merger will make the combined firm the largest real estate company in Oregon state by sales volume, according to a press release from Sotheby’s. In 2021, The Hasson Co. brought in more than $2.8 billion in sales volume, and Cascade Sotheby’s brought in over $3 billion in sales volume, making the two companies’ combined sales volume $6 billion last year.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty will have a total of 22 offices and 575 independent sales associates. Deb Tebbs, of Cascade Sotheby’s, will serve as co-CEO of the new firm, alongside Steve Studley, of The Hasson Co. Lynae Forbes, of The Hasson Co., will serve as the firm’s president.

“The integration of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty and The Hasson Co. combines the prowess and renown of two leading real estate firms in Oregon,” Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “This strategic partnership solidifies their position as a leading residential real estate firm in the state of Oregon. I greatly look forward to supporting Deb, Steve, Lynae and the entire Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty team.”

With the merger, the two family-run Oregon and southwest Washington-based firms will be able to expand their service areas. Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty will now be able to assist clients in West Linn and Wilsonville, Oregon, and provide a boost to existing locations in Portland; Ashland; Bend; Cannon Beach; and Vancouver, Washington.

“Our partnership with The Hasson Co. brings together the strengths and synergies of two established family-run businesses,” Tebbs said in a statement. “In addition to being affiliated with the most trusted and recognized real estate brand in the world, our clients know they can rely on us for global representation with a local family feel from listing to close.”

Sotheby’s International Realty has more than 25,000 affiliated independent sales associates across more than 1,000 offices in 78 countries and territories. The brand was the one most represented in RealTrends’ The Thousand rankings in the individual agent by sales volume category, the results of which were released on June 10.

