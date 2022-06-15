Customers of Luxury Presence can select from a number of single-property site templates that will reflect their current design and brand.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Building a website to market an individual property is a smart way to capture more attention from buyers, please sellers and measure your market’s reaction to price, location and amenities.

Luxury Presence, a popular website development and technology company in the real estate industry, has launched a new service that publishes single-listing websites in moments.

In an announcement on the new product, Luxury Presence founder and CEO Malte Kramer said that these new sites can help agents and sellers’ properties rise above the market noise.

“Standing out in a market saturated with competition is a difficult task in today’s real estate landscape,” he said. “But it’s been made easier with the launch of one-click property websites that are sure to save time, delight clients, and entice buyers.”

Agent and brokerage-branded websites for properties also benefit an agent’s overall search engine optimization efforts, something Luxury Presence is bullish on promoting. The company is also recognized for its design and front-end experience design.

Customers of Luxury Presence can select from a number of single-property site templates that will reflect their current design and brand. It can be customized as needed via an onboard content management system, then launched into the web under existing domains with “one-click.”

While it got off the ground as a website design company for high-end properties and luxury agents, Luxury Presence has evolved beyond its category, going so far as to develop custom technology solutions for presentations and advertising, and even to launch a website education series with noted reality TV agent, Ryan Serhant.

It acquired a quality management startup, called WorkClout, in early 2022, and raised $5.4 million in 2020 to fund a range of expansion efforts.

The new one-click website solution will be offered as a free add-on for existing Luxury Presence clients as an extension of their current service packages, according to the company. Clients under the “Launch” plan account level can create up to three property websites, and new customers can subscribe à la carte to the service.

“Beautiful property websites used to require expensive coding or complex tools — not anymore,” Kramer said. “Now, you can create unlimited visually stunning property websites with just one click.”

Email Craig Rowe