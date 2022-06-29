CoreLogic’s Discovery Platform is being marketed across the industry, from real estate agents to insurance providers, and could be considered a real estate iteration of an enterprise cloud service.

A major new software initiative from CoreLogic is promising to make the real estate industry’s ever evolving collection of data easier to unravel, analyze and leverage.

Marketed as Discovery Platform, CoreLogic described the system, which is now available, as “a cloud-based data exchange and property analytics ecosystem.”

A key component to the system will be a newly developed, integrated property identification structure, called, CLIP ID. Its purpose is to enable users to search 99.9 percent of homes in the United States with more consistency, and thus, see results faster.

CoreLogic’s president and CEO, Patrick Dodd, said in a statement that the company’s new offering comes at a time when data is now at the heart of most business decisions across all aspects of real estate business.

“By combining best-in-class data, enhanced analytics, and cross-functional collaboration capabilities into a unified solution, the CoreLogic Discovery Platform allows enterprise leaders to gain insights and integrate into their business activities faster than ever before,” Dodd said.

Discovery Platform will marry internal operational systems and workflows with Clip ID to offer more specificity when trying to translate market information into business decisions. It will also offer robust analytics through data modeling and dynamic visualizations via a web-based user admin.

Agent-facing uses of Discovery Platform will range from lead qualification using financial data derived from lending and home performance over time, to more accurate CMAs using long-term value movements and construction trends across markets. CoreLogic customers can also access a team of data-scientists to consult on coding and project use.

All of its data will be easily found and presented by map search, market, property type and other identifiers, and presented in a consumer-facing web app.

CoreLogic has long been a significant entity in the industry, recognized for its provisioning of property data and critical business information that backs market forecasters, MLS providers, lending decisions, broker website searches and an array of other data uses.

CoreLogic was bought in 2021 by Insight Partners and Stone Partners after a prolonged courtship by multiple acquisition suitors.

