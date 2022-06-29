In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

In May, the median home price in the U.S. soared to a new all-time high of $447,000. The price growth of the past few years has put formerly middle-of-the-road residences squarely in the luxury category, at least when judged by price alone.

It has also priced some former luxury buyers out of their dream homes and neighborhoods. In addition, it has changed the way some agents see themselves, allowing them to market themselves as luxury agents alongside more experienced colleagues in the category.

What’s your top tip for luxury agents in today’s market? What does it take to call yourself a luxury agent? What do you need to know and how do you differentiate your services for the new market realities? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.