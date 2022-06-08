Whether it’s a last-minute financing snafu or a deal-breaking item on the home inspection report, we’ve all had transactions suddenly go south — and had to step in to get things back on track. From warring buyers and sellers to agents who just can’t get along to the always unexpected glitches that occur during the escrow process, you may sometimes feel like you’re juggling knives all the way to the closing table.

Whether you’ve contributed funds, negotiated a truce, or put on your grubbies and stepped in to clean up, paint or landscape yourself, we want to know what you’ve had to do to keep a deal together. Do you make it a practice to live and let live or do you get your hands dirty to keep things moving forward? What’s the wackiest thing you’ve had to do to get a deal done? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.