This week, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss Fannie Mae’s new prediction for existing-home sales, summer marketing and the Marketeer.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts is never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White began this week’s episode with a discussion of Inman’s coverage of Fannie Mae’s downgrade for existing-home sales expectations in 2022 and 2023. Early in the year, its economic forecast division predicted a 1.2 percent decline, which it later changed to 11.1 percent.

Now, Fannie Mae is predicting a decline of 13.5 percent for 2022 and another 11.2 percent in 2023. Lazine said that if those numbers are accurate, it would signal the lowest existing home sales since 2015. This amounts to a “cold war” where both sellers and potential buyers freeze and decide not to make moves.

Next, Lazine and White discussed Darryl Davis’s summer kickoff article. While they saw value in many of the items on the list, they felt that some of them were more appropriate for winter activities rather than summer. Grow your pipeline with calls and texts, Lazine said, rather than taking time off or initiating a geographic farm strategy.

Marketeer of the Week

This week’s Marketeer is Jimmy Burgess for this video on what must decrease for a business to increase. They offered a thank you for the advice to “decrease egos” coming out of the past couple of years. Too many newer agents who have never experienced a down market believe that they know the secret to the real estate industry. They need to check their egos and wait until they’ve been in the industry longer instead of just riding the recent “up wave,” said White.

Byron Lazine
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×