Cynthia Keskinkaya brought in over $50 million in sales in the past 12 months and brokered almost a half-billion dollars in sales volume over the course of her real estate career.

All month long in July, we’ll survey the changing luxury real estate market, talk to top producers and offer advice on how to level up — all leading to the gathering of the year, Inman Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Make plans now to join us there.

One of Douglas Elliman’s top producing agents has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties, the company announced last week.

Cynthia Keskinkaya brought in over $50 million in sales in the past 12 months and brokered almost a half-billion dollars in sales volume over the course of her real estate career. The Portugal native moved with her family to Manhattan when she was 12 years old and has lived in the city ever since, cultivating an expertise in the market. Her fluency in English, Portuguese and Spanish — as well as some conversational Turkish — has helped Keskinkaya develop a strong international clientele.

“We are delighted to be joined by one of the industry’s greatest and most skilled professionals,” Steven James, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties said in a statement. “Cynthia has not only been a leader in the luxury sector for many years, but she has one of the strongest client retention rates of anyone in the industry.”

Brad Loe, executive vice president and director of sales at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties added a statement on behalf of Keskinkaya.

“Clients trust Cynthia and continue to come back to her time after time — in fact the vast majority of her business is repeat and referral customers,” Loe said. “She is a tremendous addition to our evolving team of real estate professionals, and as an added bonus, she’s, hands down, one of the nicest people in the business!”

Prior to her time at Douglas Elliman Keskinkaya was an agent with the Corcoran Group. In the past she and her real estate team at Douglas Elliman have been recognized as top producers by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal. Keskinkaya’s fellow teammate Mercedes Alvarez will also join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties from Douglas Elliman.

“Coming to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties is like coming home,” Keskinkaya said in a statement. “Steven and Brad are terrific mentors and over the years they have helped me succeed and better service my clients, which I know they will continue to do on an even broader scale. The reputation of the Berkshire Hathaway brand, both locally and internationally, is paramount. My international clients know and respect it well, so this association will be an even greater asset to my business.”

Email Lillian Dickerson