Suzi Padgett was announced as the brand’s new Maryland sales manager, bringing decades of experience in the DMV area.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your

Compass announced Tuesday the hiring of Suzi Padgett to serve as its sales manager for Maryland, overseeing the brokerage’s Annapolis and Ellicott City offices.

Padgett, an industry veteran with experience in real estate dating back to 1985, has long been a fixture in the Washington, D.C. market, having previously served as Branch Manager for Long & Foster’s office in Columbia, Maryland. She has served in several roles at local, national and international companies including Coldwell Banker and NRT Mid-Atlantic.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Compass and work with a tech-forward organization that not only focuses on the agent, but also the greater communities in which the agents serve,” Padgett said in a statement. “Today’s consumer wants and deserves the best possible service for their largest asset. The complexity of real estate transactions calls for the most innovative technology and the industry’s best agents, and Compass has paired both seamlessly.”

Padgett has been the subject of multiple accolades throughout her time working in the region for her real estate work and community involvement including the title of “Distinguished Real Estate Agent” from the Baltimore Business Journal, the “Unsung Hero Award” from the Maryland Heart Association and the “Community Service Award” from the Maryland Association of Realtors.

“Suzi Padgett brings so much experience to the table and will be an incredible resource for Compass agents in the DMV,” Kimberly Harris, President of the DMV and Southeast Region for Compass said in a statement. “In addition to her real estate acumen, Suzi is renowned for being a community-driven patron, and highly regarded professional. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Padgett’s hiring comes after Compass moved to cut 10 percent of its workforce in June amid increasing signs of a worsening economy and weakening housing market.

The brokerage currently has over 27,000 agents in over 350 cities and is the No. 1 brokerage in the nation by 2021 sales volume.

Email Ben Verde