Suzi Padgett was announced as the brand’s new Maryland sales manager, bringing decades of experience in the DMV area.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your

Compass announced Tuesday the hiring of Suzi Padgett to serve as its sales manager for Maryland, overseeing the brokerage’s Annapolis and Ellicott City offices.

Padgett, an industry veteran with experience in real estate dating back to 1985, has long been a fixture in the Washington, D.C. market, having previously served as Branch Manager for Long & Foster’s office in Columbia, Maryland. She has served in several roles at local, national and international companies including Coldwell Banker and NRT Mid-Atlantic.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Compass and work with a tech-forward organization that not only focuses on the agent, but also the greater communities in which the agents serve,” Padgett said in a statement. “Today’s consumer wants and deserves the best possible service for their largest asset. The complexity of real estate transactions calls for the most innovative technology and the industry’s best agents, and Compass has paired both seamlessly.”

Padgett has been the subject of multiple accolades throughout her time working in the region for her real estate work and community involvement including the title of “Distinguished Real Estate Agent” from the Baltimore Business Journal, the “Unsung Hero Award” from the Maryland Heart Association and the “Community Service Award” from the Maryland Association of Realtors.

Kimberly Harris | Compass

“Suzi Padgett brings so much experience to the table and will be an incredible resource for Compass agents in the DMV,” Kimberly Harris, President of the DMV and Southeast Region for Compass said in a statement. “In addition to her real estate acumen, Suzi is renowned for being a community-driven patron, and highly regarded professional. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Padgett’s hiring comes after Compass moved to cut 10 percent of its workforce in June amid increasing signs of a worsening economy and weakening housing market.

The brokerage currently has over 27,000 agents in over 350 cities and is the No. 1 brokerage in the nation by 2021 sales volume.

Email Ben Verde

Compass
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×