Luxury brokerage The Agency announced a new franchise location on Tuesday, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to be led by managing partners Juan Diaz Rivera and Bernardo Mucino Koenig.

The office marks the brokerage’s 40th global franchise to date and its seventh office location in Mexico, following locations in Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Punta de Mita, Riviera Maya, Todos Santos and La Paz.

“I am delighted to continue expanding The Agency’s presence throughout Mexico with the launch of our new office in one of the country’s leading markets and sought-after destinations,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “Bernardo Mucino Koenig and Juan Diaz Rivera have been exceptional ambassadors for our brand for years now, and I am confident that their team will usher in a new era of luxury real estate in San Miguel de Allende.”

The Agency has been on a tear in the last few years, not to mention in 2022 alone, adding several new franchise locations globally throughout Canada, Europe, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. According to the brokerage, all of its global partners benefit from the same access to the company’s leadership, marketing, public relations, tools and technology.

“The picturesque city of San Miguel de Allende, renowned for old world charm and first world amenities, was a clear next milestone for The Agency as we further grow throughout the region,” Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales Jim Ramsay said in a statement. “Bernardo and Juan are true authorities in Mexico and we could not be more excited for another successful launch in this beautiful metropolis.”

Rivera has a track record of leadership in sales and marketing, having served as director of sales and marketing, as well as a partner, at Capella Pedregal, a reputable luxury retreat in Mexico, now known as The Waldorf Cabo San Lucas. He also served as COO for Grupo Riveras at Coldwell Banker in Mexico for nearly two decades. More recently, he’s served as comanaging partner for The Agency Los Cabos, where he’s led business development, as well as larger commercial transactions and the curating of new development sales teams.

“Bernardo and I look forward to continuing to service buyers and sellers in another top Mexican market while harnessing the exceptional offerings of The Agency’s global network,” Rivera said in a statement. “No other brokerage provides the unparalleled marketing, tools, and technology that The Agency brings to each market. The Agency is making its mark across prominent destinations in Mexico, and its latest franchise office in San Miguel de Allende will further differentiate the brand from other brokerages in Mexico.”

Koenig grew up in both Mexico City and Beverly Hills, ultimately studying at the London School of Economics and writing a master’s dissertation on Cabo’s booming real estate market. He later moved to Cabo and in the last decade has built a strong network within Mexico’s luxury real estate market.

Koenig joined The Agency in 2014 as sales director of Hacienda Beach Club, and following his success in this role, went on to help launch The Agency Los Cabos and serve as the location’s managing director and broker.

“The Agency is more than a brokerage, more than a brand. It’s about reconceiving the way luxury real estate is sold in an ever-evolving market to better serve our clients,” Koenig said in a statement. “The Agency’s global network and cutting-edge solutions will bring never-before-seen success to the breathtaking market within San Miguel de Allende and I am honored to be at the forefront.”

The brokerage’s San Miguel de Allende office will be located at 31 Aldama Street, a historic street that was voted one of the 46 most beautiful streets in the world by Architectural Digest in 2021.

