As part of its charge to dues-paying members, the National Association of Realtors will offer the opportunity for brokers to have a full-color, consumer-education brochure produced for their businesses.

“Many of our members run progressive and dynamic businesses, and they strive for their marketing collateral to match their experience and expertise,” NAR Vice President of strategic alliances Rhonny Barragan said in a statement.

The service is offered through Arcadia Publishing, an announcement sent to Inman states.

Traditionally, Arcadia produces niche, regional history guides covering topics, such as “Sweetgrass Baskets and the Gullah Tradition,” “Baseball in Fort Wayne” and “Northern California Drag Racing.”

The service will be free and available at the URL, arcadiapublishingltd.com/howitworks, to those brokerages wishing to participate. Arcadia will fully brand the guide called “Guide to Buying and Selling Your Home.”

The guide will wrap specific branding aspects and language about the brokerage around copy on best practices for buying and selling. It will cover financing, relocation, market positioning and other essential aspects of the transaction process.

Arcadia, which has offices in the UK, Australia and the U.S., will handle project oversight from start to finish coordinating with brokerage staff to collect written and visual content and oversee final edit and delivery.

It’s common for smaller independents to not be able to afford professional print collateral, as it’s traditionally more expensive and time consuming to produce than social media, email and other types of digital outreach. It’s also not as easy to measure its effectiveness and its evergreen nature can fly in the face of how consumers expect information.

Additionally, graphic designers and marketing teams might be unfamiliar with glossy print production.

Nevertheless, printed marketing materials suggest business stability, demonstrate professionalism and their longevity builds brand.

NAR benefits span a range of business categories from insurance plans and car rental discounts to laptop purchasing plans and education and coaching.

Arcadia’s brochure will fall under marketing resources.

Ray Ingleby, CEO of Arcadia Publishing, recognizes the appeal of digital marketing and said in the announcement that the piece will be “beautifully designed” and aimed at consumers.

“Although digital marketing has revolutionized the media world, we recognize that many Realtors want to complement their digital initiatives by providing their clients with impressive, quality printed materials,” he said.

