Ryan Serhant’s eponymously named SERHANT. brokerage has gained several notable new hires — three new agents from Compass and one from an indie brokerage, the company told Inman.

David Fernandez, Jennifer Lee and Emanuele Fiore join the company from Compass, while Jason Christie comes from his independent brokerage, The Polaris Team.

“We’ve seen exponential growth at Serhant. this summer,” Serhant said in a statement. “Entrepreneurial, experienced agents are seeing the value of building their brands and careers with us on our platform, and it’s exciting to watch. We are 22 months old and our investments into our technology, media and digital education are empowering our agents to expand their business to new levels.”

Lee led the Lee Tessitore team for eight years and now joins SERHANT. as a solo agent aspiring to make her mark on new development sales at the brokerage. In 2021 her team brought in $71 million in sales volume and it was ranked the No. 14 small team in Brooklyn, as well as the No. 263 small team in the country by RealTrends.

She closed one of the highest-priced townhouses in Park Slope last year as well — 250 Garfield at $8.12 million.

Fernandez leads Team Fernandez with his partner, Andrew Appell. The team brought in over $70 million in sales volume and was ranked the No. 91 medium-size team by RealTrends in 2021. Fernandez has a strong background working with developers and builders.

Christie earned about $35 million in individual sales volume in 2021 with the company he founded, The Polaris Team, in January 2021. Prior to creating the company, Christie worked with Halstead and Compass for about five and three years respectively.

Fiore also comes from Compass where he was a member of The Richard Steinberg Team, which was ranked No. 2 in listing volume in New York City by RealTrends in recent years and brought in sales volume of $105 million in 2021. In addition to his career as a real estate agent, Fiore is also an international model, artist and photographer. He will also join SERHANT. as a solo agent.

All four agents are now working with SERHANT.

