The company’s move into mortgage lending comes on the heels of a $14 million Series A round led by Trulia co-founder Pete Flint’s NFX Ventures.

Virtual real estate brokerage Radius is now in the mortgage business in California, following through on plans it details in announcing a $14 million Series A funding round in April.

Michael Bardales, a veteran of Cornerstone Financial, and Grace Davis, who joined Radius in May from Platinum Home Mortgage, will lead Radius’ in-house mortgage brokerage.

Same Kasle

“By keeping cost structures low and bringing transparency to the entire lending process, we hope to help real estate professionals deliver a better client experience and grow their businesses,” said Radius Chief Revenue Officer Sam Kasle in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by Biju Ashokan and Sanya Gurnani, Radius evolved from an agents-only social network community into a full-fledged virtual brokerage in August 2020, raising $2 million to launch in California and Colorado.

In April, Radius announced a $13 million Series A round led by Trulia co-founder Pete Flint’s NFX Ventures alongside Los Angeles’ largest seed-stage venture capital firm, Crosscut (that funding round has since grown to $14 million, the company says).

Radius now operates in California, Colorado, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Florida and Washington. The company plans to build on a real estate social network of more than 85,000 agents nationwide to further expand across the U.S. by the end of the year.

During the first quarter of 2022, Radius says it helped real estate professionals close more than $400 million in sales, and that in the last three years its referral network has generated $25 billion in referral commissions.

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×