Kentwood Advantage aims to provide more options to homesellers and homebuyers in Colorado, maximize their profits and find the best way to win offers, according to Kentwood.

The Colorado-based brokerage Kentwood Real Estate is launching a partnership with the proptech company zavvie to start a new iBuying program for homebuyers and sellers, Inman has learned.

The program, dubbed Kentwood Advantage, aims to help homesellers maximize their profits and select new homes before selling their existing ones. It also helps homebuyers find the best way to win offers on their new homes through access to new cash offer programs, according to Kentwood.

“Kentwood Advantage offers sellers and buyers all the options in one place,” Kentwood’s CEO Gretchen Rosenberg said in a statement. “Real estate is no longer a one program fits all business for buyers and sellers — that just won’t work in today’s shifting real estate market. Clients want to see and understand all options. They want to understand what will work best for them.”

Kentwood Advantage gives homebuyers access to new cash offer programs, which it claims will help them quickly win offers on homes through the services of partnering iBuyers including Curbio, Divvy, Feeasy, HomeGo, HomeVestors, Offerpad and Opendoor. The program also includes a rent-to-own option.

Homesellers are enabled to choose from an instant all-cash offer from homebuyers, a buy-before-you-sell bridge program that allows them to purchase their new homes before selling their old ones and pre-listing home improvement services that allow them to fix up their homes and not pay until the homes are sold.

The program’s software will be powered by zavvie, which helps brokerages build marketplaces and new core services.

“In a shifting market buyers and sellers still need every advantage to be successful,” zavvie CEO Lane Hornung said in a statement. “With these programs Kentwood is giving buyers and sellers advantages that will make them more successful than ever before.”

The program will be made available in all the markets served by Kentwood, which includes most of Colorado.

Email Ben Verde