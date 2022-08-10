Kentwood Advantage aims to provide more options to homesellers and homebuyers in Colorado, maximize their profits and find the best way to win offers, according to Kentwood.

The Colorado-based brokerage Kentwood Real Estate is launching a partnership with the proptech company zavvie to start a new iBuying program for homebuyers and sellers, Inman has learned.

The program, dubbed Kentwood Advantage, aims to help homesellers maximize their profits and select new homes before selling their existing ones. It also helps homebuyers find the best way to win offers on their new homes through access to new cash offer programs, according to Kentwood.

Gretchen Rosenberg | Kentwood Real Estate

“Kentwood Advantage offers sellers and buyers all the options in one place,” Kentwood’s CEO Gretchen Rosenberg said in a statement. “Real estate is no longer a one program fits all business for buyers and sellers — that just won’t work in today’s shifting real estate market. Clients want to see and understand all options. They want to understand what will work best for them.”

Kentwood Advantage gives homebuyers access to new cash offer programs, which it claims will help them quickly win offers on homes through the services of partnering iBuyers including Curbio, Divvy, Feeasy, HomeGo, HomeVestors, Offerpad and Opendoor. The program also includes a rent-to-own option.

Homesellers are enabled to choose from an instant all-cash offer from homebuyers, a buy-before-you-sell bridge program that allows them to purchase their new homes before selling their old ones and pre-listing home improvement services that allow them to fix up their homes and not pay until the homes are sold.

The program’s software will be powered by zavvie, which helps brokerages build marketplaces and new core services.

Lane Hornung |  Linkedin

“In a shifting market buyers and sellers still need every advantage to be successful,” zavvie CEO Lane Hornung said in a statement. “With these programs Kentwood is giving buyers and sellers advantages that will make them more successful than ever before.”

The program will be made available in all the markets served by Kentwood, which includes most of Colorado.

Email Ben Verde

iBuyers
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×