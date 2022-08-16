Peter Ianos will lead the luxury brokerage’s recruiting and retention efforts, its performance programs and the company’s professional development and education programs.

Engel & Völkers Americas has promoted Peter Ianos to chief experience officer (CXO), the luxury brokerage announced on Monday.

As CXO, Ianos will lead Engel & Völkers Americas’ recruiting and retention efforts, its performance programs and the company’s professional development and education programs offered through Engel & Völkers Academy.

“Peter has been an essential part of our organization for the last decade,” Engel & Völkers Americas president & CEO Anthony Hitt said in a statement. “From leading brokerage services and expansion strategies to, most recently, taking on a chief of staff role, his passion for this brand and our network will now lend itself to leading the overall Engel & Völkers experience for our license partners, shop administrators and advisors throughout the Americas.”

Previously, Ianos served as chief of staff for Engel & Völkers Americas, supporting Hitt and other members of the company’s C-suite by running the team’s organizational and communications framework. Prior to that, he worked in various senior vice president roles at the brokerage for about eight years. Before joining Engel & Völkers, Ianos worked at Century 21 for six years.

As the market transitions, the brokerage is seeking to bolster its support, education and coaching for members across the Engel & Völkers network, which is one reason why Ianos’ promotion comes at this time.

“During shifts in our industry is when our advisors and brokerage leaders need the most support from their brand,” Ianos said in a press statement. “To lead this endeavor with an incredible team is a very exciting opportunity.”

Since the start of 2022, Engel & Völkers Americas has onboarded 21 new corporate employees, which amounts to a 12.5 percent increase in corporate headcount. By the end of the year, the company says it’s aiming for an additional 13 percent increase in headcount, targeting areas of technology, finance, operations and marketing.

“Our goal from day one has been to build a sustainable brand that thrives in up markets and outperforms in down markets,” Hitt said. “Our strategic roadmap for new offerings and key initiatives requires maximizing existing talent and bringing on new talent to work among and for the best in the industry.”

Today, Engel & Völkers Americas includes over 6,000 real estate professionals in 270 shops across the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico.

