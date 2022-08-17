Some have joked that it looks like a home fit for Darth Vader, though technically it most closely resembles a Sandcrawler — the monolithic desert vehicles preferred by the junk-trading Jawas of Star Wars.

But in fact, it’s just a house.

The home — officially dubbed the “Sleeve House” — is actually the work of architecture Adam Dayem. It sits on a sprawling 46 acres in New York’s Hudson Valley and is currently asking just over $2.7 million. Whoever buys the property will enjoy industrial finishes spread across three bedrooms and common spaces that have sweeping views of the surrounding fields.

The listing describes it as an “architectural masterpiece.” Raj Kumar, of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, represents the listing.

But the sprawling lot and panoramic views are not the only things that caught the eye of the real estate enthusiasts, who follow the popular home-roasting account Zillow Gone Wild.

Though the home has been on the market for about a month, it popped up on Zillow Gone Wild earlier this week and quickly sparked an outpouring of jokes. The quiz below offers a test to see if you can pinpoint the real ones. Each prompt includes two fake comments (actually taken from other Zillow Gone Wild posts) and one real remark that someone used to describe the Sleeve House. Good luck and may the force be with you.

