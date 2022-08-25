Freedom and autonomy along with support is what team leaders are looking for from their brokerages according to this ICLV Broker Connect panel.

Some team leaders take on that role in order to have more autonomy while others are looking to nurture their agents’ talent without the operational hassles of running a brokerage. Long story short, team leaders are looking for choice, according to a panel moderated by Anthony Lamacchia during Inman Connect Las Vegas and featuring Suneet Agarwal, Veronica Figueroa and Alvaro Erize.

For these team leaders, it’s about finding the highest and best use of their time and translating their talents in a way that will best serve the agents on their team.

Support, compliance, technology and transaction management are among the tools they are looking for from the brokerage, along with the freedom to run their teams the way they want.

“I wanted the freedom without the brokerage responsibility,” Figueroa said about what led her to leave the leadership of her own brokerage in favor of running a team. “I wanted to sleep better at night” while retaining autonomy and the ability to scale.

Marketing, tech and leadership are more important to agents than leads right now, according to the panel members. They are also having more conversations with experienced agents rather than brand new agents who see the benefit of being part of a team and learning their processes rather than having to compete with teams as individual agents.

Watch the entire Broker Connect session via the video at the top of this post.

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.