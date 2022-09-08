Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, is taking her nack for philanthropy one step further by donating two of her own luxurious mansions, according to an announcement.

The California Community Foundation announced in August that Scott would be donating two of her Beverly Hills mansions worth $55 million in total to the foundation. Records show that she transferred the deeds of the homes to the foundation on July 29, according to the New York Post.

“We applaud and are grateful to MacKenzie Scott’s extraordinary philanthropic investment in Los Angeles,” California Community Foundation’s CEO Antonia Hernández said in a statement. “With the California Community Foundation, her generosity will support organizations struggling to solve some of the most intractable issues facing our community. We are grateful for her partnership.”

Scott, a novelist, received sole ownership of the homes following her divorce from Bezos in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos and Scott purchased the first mansion in 2007 for $24.5 million, according to the Post. The Spanish-style seven-bedroom seven-bathroom home spans 12,000 square feet and is situated on two acres.

The second home, located on the same street as the first, was purchased in an off-market deal for $12.9 million in 2017. The 1956-built home spans 4,500 square feet.

Both houses are situated on N. Alpine Drive in Beverly Hills. In total the two homes are valued at $55 million, according to the announcement from the California Community Foundation.

Scott, worth an estimated $37 billion thanks to her 4 percent ownership stake in Amazon, has donated more than $12 billion to various groups and charities over the years.

According to the foundation, 90 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the homes will go towards affordable housing grants for Angelenos, while the remaining 10 percent will be used to support its immigrant integration programs.

Scott’s gift to the CCF follows an earlier gift of $20 million she made to the foundation in 2021 to establish the LA Arts Endowment Fund.

